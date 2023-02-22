PSG willing to sell Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr and sign 3 new players in order to keep Kylian Mbappe from leaving - Reports

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are willing to sell Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. in a bid to keep Kylian Mbappe from leaving the club for Real Madrid.

Messi is currently in the final months of his contract and is yet to agree a new deal. According to reports, the Argentine superstar is leaning towards not renewing his current deal.

Neymar, on the other hand, is reportedly a player that the Parisian club are looking to sell in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe is the face of PSG's project and the club wants to keep the player for the long term. To keep him happy and hold off any potential interest from Real Madrid, they have decided to let go of the two South American superstars (according to the aforementioned report). Mbappe was close to joining Los Blancos in the previous summer window on a free transfer but announced a bumper renewal with the Ligue 1 side.

To replace the two outgoing superstars, the Parisian club have turned their attention to French attackers Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani, who both play in the Bundesliga at the moment. Kolo Muani plies his trade for Eintracht Frankfurt while Thuram plays for Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Ligue 1 side are also interested in Thuram's Monchengladbach teammate Manu Kone. The 21-year-old is a highly rated midfielder.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi is also reportedly preparing for the arrival of Zinedine Zidane. The PSG board are keen to appoint Zidane as Christophe Galtier's successor.

Kylian Mbappe recently shared the advantages of playing alongside PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar

While Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe's future in the French capital are never-ending subjects of speculation, the French attacker recently shared the perks of playing alongside the former Barcelona duo.

Speaking to the media after his team's 4-3 win against LOSC Lille in a match where he bagged a brace, Mbappe said (via PSG Talk):

“Of course, there is space to attack. I know that when I am there, Ney and Leo have more space to play and when they have space, they can give any ball. After that, it’s one-on-one, two-on-one.”

All three superstars got on the scoresheet during the win against Lille, with Messi scoring the winner from a stoppage-time free-kick.

