PSG worried about Kylian Mbappe's situation with just 4 months left to extend contract - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are worried about Kylian Mbappe's situation, with the Frenchman having just four months left to extend his contract.

The World Cup-winning France international reportedly signed a three-year contract with the French champions before the 2022-23 campaign.

However, according to L'Equipe, it was a two-year contract with the PSG superstar having the option to extend for another season.

However, Kylian Mbappe only has four months left to trigger the option for an additional year, which puts Paris Saint-Germain in a difficult position.

The situation effectively means that at the end of the season, the superstar will enter the final 12 months of his deal at the Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain could be facing a similar situation they faced back in 2022 when Mbappe was set to become a free agent.

PSG managed to keep the Frenchman that time by tying him down with a new deal but could be dragged into a similar situation again.

The Parisian club now have to decide again whether to try to extend his contract or sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free at the end of his deal.

Back in the summer of 2021, Real Madrid made their interest in the French forward clear when they submitted a final bid of £154 million for his services.

PSG did not accept the offer and retained the attacker as he looked destined to join Los Blancos on a free in the summer of 2022.

The Ligue 1 giants again provided Real Madrid a blow by tying Mbappe down with a new deal in the summer of 2022.

According to L'Equipe, Christophe Galtier's side are worried about facing another summer transfer window with their star attacker's future up in the air.

Their priority is to solve the contract situation in the next four months and keep hold of their joint-record scorer.

Mbappe has been on fire for PSG this season, having contributed with 29 goals and seven assists in 29 games across competitions.

Marseille manager claims PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe was the 'difference' in their 3-0 loss to the Parisians

Olympique Marseille manager Igor Tudor has hailed Kylian Mbappe after the superstar helped Paris Saint-Germain claim a win against the Olympians. The Marseille manager waxed lyrical about the player after his side's loss. He told a press conference (via CulturePSG):

"A player from another planet. If we compare the two matches (Sunday's Ligue 1 clash and the Coupe de France match), they made the difference with Mbappe."

He added:

"We played the same way, the players wanted to do well, but when you have Messi, Ruiz, Marquinhos, Verratti, and Ramos opposite (you), it's very complicated. You may have the impression that we were slower than usual, but I can assure you that it was the quality of the opposition that was superior."

Mbappe has now scored 200 goals for Paris Saint-Germain, equalling Edinson Cavani's club record for the French giants.

