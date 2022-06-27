PSV Eindhoven express interest in signing Arsenal star: Reports

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is the subject of transfer interest from Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven this summer, according to German magazine Kicker.

Leno joined Arsenal from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for a sum of €22 million in the summer of 2018. The 30-year-old went on to function as the Gunners' first-choice goalkeeper for three years before being usurped by Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale's €28 million arrival from Bournemouth last summer saw Leno fall out of favor at the Emirates Stadium. The Germany international was restricted to just four Premier League appearances in the 2021-22 season.

The lack of playing time has led to speculation over Leno's future at the club. Arsenal have also confirmed the signing of Matt Turner from Major League Soccer club New England Revolution, raising further doubts about the German's future.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, Leno could be keen to secure regular playing time next season. It appears PSV Eindhoven are prepared to offer him an escape route out of north London.

According to the aforementioned source, the Eredivisie club have expressed an interest in the former Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper. While the Dutch outfit can offer the player UEFA Champions League football, it is unclear whether a deal is financially viable for them.

PSV Eindhoven have already strengthened their goalkeeping department with the additions of Walter Benitez and Boy Waterman this summer. They are keen to bolster their area further by landing Leno if the report is to be believed.

Apart from the Eindhoven outfit, Fulham have also been credited with an interest in signing the shot-stopper. It emerged earlier this month that the Premier League newcomers have opened talks over a deal for him.

Newcastle United were briefly linked with a move for Leno recently. However, the Magpies confirmed the signing of England international Nick Pope from Burnley last week.

Arsenal set for busy transfer window

The Gunners have already added Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira to their ranks this summer. They are expected to make more additions to their squad before the transfer window slams shut.

Arsenal have struck a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, according to Fabrizio Romano. They are also set to step up their efforts to acquire Raphinha's services from Leeds United, as per The Athletic.

It remains to be seen how the Gunners' squad will look like at the start of the 2022-23 season.

