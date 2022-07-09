PSV establish informal contact with PSG star to explore potential transfer: Reports

PSV Eindhoven are interested in re-signing Georginio Wijnaldum from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, according to Dutch regional daily Eindhovens Dagblad.

Wijnaldum put an end to his fruitful five-year stint with Liverpool at the end of the 2020-21 season. He went on to join PSG on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

The midfielder was among four stars the Parisians signed for free last term, with Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma also moving to the Parc des Princes. However, the move has not gone according to plan for him.

Wijnaldum played 38 matches in all competitions for PSG last season, but failed to establish himself as a regular starter under Mauricio Pochettino. Many have thus labeled him a flop in Ligue 1.

PSV Eindhoven are now prepared to provide the 31-year-old with an escape route out of Paris. Eindhovens Dagblad claimed last week that the player is the 'dream candidate' for the club this summer.

The Dutch regional daily has now reported that PSV Eindhoven have established informal contact with Wijnaldum. They appear to be keen to explore the possibilities of re-signing the midfielder.

However, signing Wijnaldum is not a financially viable option for the Eredivisie club, as per the report. A return to PSV Eindhoven is still 'far away', with the player likely earning around €10 million a year at PSG.

It remains to be seen if a possibility to sign the Netherlands international will open up for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side later this summer. It is worth noting that the transfer window runs until 1st September.

PSG star Wijnaldum previously played for PSV Eindhoven

Wijnaldum began his senior playing career at Eredivisie club Feyenoord. PSV Eindhoven then acquired his services on a four-year deal for around €5 million in the summer of 2011.

The Dutchman went on to make 154 appearances across all competitions for the Boeren. He found the back of the net 56 time and provided 24 assists for his teammates in those matches.

Wijnaldum was also named PSV Eindhoven's captain ahead of the 2013-14 season. He then moved to Newcastle United for a sum of around €20 million in the summer of 2015.

He spent just one season at St. James' Park as he swapped the Magpies for Liverpool the following year. He helped the Reds win four trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

