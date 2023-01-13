PSV slap price-tag on star player amid interest from Chelsea: Reports

PSV Eindhoven want a fee in the region of €40-45 million for Chelsea target Noni Madueke this month, according to Dutch regional daily Eindhovens Dagblad [via Voetbal Primeur].

Chelsea have had a busy winter transfer window so far, having added four players to their ranks already. They have signed Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, and Andrey Santos permanently, while Joao Felix has been brought in from Atletico Madrid on loan.

The Blues intend to bolster their ranks further before the window closes at the end of the month, with the attack being an area they are keen to strengthen. PSV's Madueke is said to be among the players on the club's wishlist.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea hold a serious interest in Madueke. However, they will have to fork out a significant amount of money to acquire his services this month.

PSV want at least a sum of around €40-45 million for the England Under-21 international, as per the report. The Dutch giants are seemingly holding out for a fee similar to what Liverpool paid them to sign Cody Gakpo earlier this month.

It is worth noting that the Merseyside-based club acquired Gakpo's services for a deal worth up to €50 million. The Blues, though, are reportedly hesitant to shell out such an amount to sign Madueke.

The London giants could persuade PSV to lower their demands if they make an offer close to the reported €40 million. However, it remains to be seen if they are prepared to make such a bid for the attacker.

PSV, on the other hand, will look to sign a replacement if Madueke leaves the club this month. They are currently on the hunt for a player to fill the void left by Gakpo, with their focus on players struggling at top teams in Europe.

How has Chelsea target Madueke fared for PSV?

Madueke left Tottenham Hotspur's youth ranks to join PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2018. He went on to make his senior debut for the club in their 1-1 Eredivisie draw against VVV-Venlo in January 2020.

The 20-year-old has made 79 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch outfit so far. He found the back of the net 20 times and provided 14 assists for his teammates in those matches.

Madueke, a left-footed winger, has a contract with PSV until 2025, but could soon be on his way out of the club. It is worth noting that he is considered a homegrown player in the Premier League, thus making him a target for the likes of Chelsea.

