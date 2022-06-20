Raheem Sterling changes stance on transfer destination amid interest from Chelsea: Reports

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has reportedly changed his preference over a potential departure, paving the way for a move to Chelsea this summer.

Sterling, 27, continues to be linked with an exit from the Premier League champions with just a year left on his contract with the club.

He was thought to want to move abroad should an exit from Manchester City happen, with Real Madrid a possible destination for the English forward. However, he appears to have changed his mind over his next potential move.

Mirror reports that he is open to joining Thomas Tuchel's Blues this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea will be back with new bid soon - as Man City are open to let him go.



Man City want €100/110m from Gabriel Jesus & Sterling. Raheem Sterling, Chelsea top target as reported last Tuesday. Man City want around €55/60m - approach for €25m & add-ons turned down.Chelsea will be back with new bid soon - as Man City are open to let him go.Man City want €100/110m from Gabriel Jesus & Sterling. Raheem Sterling, Chelsea top target as reported last Tuesday. Man City want around €55/60m - approach for €25m & add-ons turned down. 🚨🔵 #CFCChelsea will be back with new bid soon - as Man City are open to let him go.Man City want €100/110m from Gabriel Jesus & Sterling. https://t.co/e5Z4LzjkRj

Sterling may be available for around £50 million this summer and Chelsea are eager to sign a winger given their current situation in attack.

The Blues lacked firepower throughout last season with their forwards unable to finish chances.

They also look likely to part ways with club-record signing (£97.5 million) Romelu Lukaku just a year into his return to the club.

Lukaku, 29, is likely to return to Serie A giants Inter Milan on a loan deal. Another report from the Mirror states that the west London side will pursue Sterling once Lukaku leaves.

Manchester City didn't have many problems in attack last season, finishing the Premier League campaign as top goalscorers with 99 goals. They have just added one of Europe's most renowned strikers in Erling Haaland to their already tantalizing attacking options.

Hence, Sterling's place in the Manchester City starting XI is somewhat uncertain and a departure would interest the Englishman. The former Liverpool forward has made 339 appearances for the Cityzens across all competitions, scoring 131 goals and contributing 95 assists.

He has won the Premier League title four times, the FA Cup once and the League Cup five times during his seven years at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling can flourish under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

Raheem Sterling (left) has won the title four times

Raheem Sterling has been one of the Premier League's top attackers since breaking onto the scene at Liverpool in 2012. Fast, agile and energetic, the English star has been problematic for opposition defenders throughout his time in the league.

A huge part of Manchester City's recent era of dominance, Sterling has all the credentials to improve any side that he makes the move to.

Chelsea are crying out for a right-winger who can give Thomas Tuchel real experience and vital goal contributions.

Greg Johnson @gregianjohnson @Casey_Evans_ Havertz, Mount and Sterling is one hell of a combo if you're playing to those strengths though. I see the thinking, at least! Seems very Tuchel. @Casey_Evans_ Havertz, Mount and Sterling is one hell of a combo if you're playing to those strengths though. I see the thinking, at least! Seems very Tuchel.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner certainly didn't set the world alight last season. They scored 15 goals between in the Premier League last season.

Sterling will immediately take up that right-wing role and his title winning experience from his time at City will be hugely beneficial for Chelsea.

