Ralf Rangnick turned down Cristiano Ronaldo request to partner Manchester United teammate in attack as part of formation change last season: Reports 

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick turned down Cristiano Ronaldo's request to have him partnered by Edinson Cavani in attack, as per The Athletic.

Rangnick's tenure in charge of the Red Devils was plagued with unrest behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo's relationship with the German appears to be strained and the Portuguese star's opinion on the latter's system may be a reason why.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly asked Rangnick to partner him with veteran striker Cavani in a robust frontline.

The Uruguayan had a disappointing outing last season, managing just two goals in 20 appearances.

Ronaldo's motion was denied by Rangnick, who would leave United in May having led the side to a disappointing sixth-placed finish.

The former Real Madrid striker's future has been the subject of speculation.

Reports indicate that the player has asked to leave Manchester United if a suitable offer is made.

However, the five-time UEFA Champions League winner looks set to stay with their being just hours left in the summer transfer window.

Rangnick's successor Erik ten Hag confirmed this when asked if Ronaldo would remain at the club.

He said:

"It is clear. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games."

One club that had been linked with a move for the legendary forward were Manchester United's Premier League rivals Chelsea.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side were reluctant to do a deal for the veteran striker and reports claim that Rangnick had advised the Blues boss against the move.

Ronaldo scored 12 goals in 22 appearances under Rangnick last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo tried influencing Manchester United's tactics under Rangnick

Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly at odds with Rangnick

Not only did Cristiano Ronaldo push for Cavani to join him in a new-look attack under Rangnick.

The Portuguese star reportedly also demanded that the German drop captain Harry Maguire following poor performances from the centre-back.

Rangnick felt it was unjust that Maguire was not present for the conversation to be held, but Ronaldo stated that the defender was 'part of the problem'.

The United skipper would not be dropped by Rangnick but has been by Ten Hag for the side's last two fixtures.

So too has Ronaldo, with both the veteran striker and the Red Devils' captain watching from the sidelines as Ten Hag's side beat Liverpool 2-1 and Southampton 1-0.

The Portuguese forward did come off the bench in both those games, unlike Maguire, whose future much like Ronaldo's, is under speculation.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett