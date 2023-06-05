RB Leipzig to return with second bid to sign Liverpool attacker: Reports

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig are reportedly preparing to return with an improved second bid for Liverpool attacker Fabio Carvalho.

According to Football Insider, RB Leipzig are eager to sign Carvalho on a permanent deal this summer. Last month, they submitted an offer understood to be worth over £10 million. The Reds not only swiftly turned the offer down, but they also showed reluctance to sell the 20-year-old this summer. Despite being discouraged by Jurgen Klopp’s side, Leipzig are reportedly preparing to launch an improved second bid to lure the Portuguese away from Anfield.

Carvalho has struggled for minutes since joining from Fulham last summer, playing only 21 games across competitions, clocking 640 minutes. According to the aforementioned report, Liverpool have already conveyed to Carvalho that he is not in Klopp’s plans for next season. However, despite deeming him surplus to requirements, the Reds do not want to sell the player right away, as they hope he will fetch a handsome fee down the line.

This is why they prefer to sanction a season-long loan transfer to prospective suitors such as West Ham United, Burnley and Brentford. However, Carvalho is less than thrilled with the idea, as he does not see much value in joining a team where there is very little scope for long-term development.

On the other hand, the prospect of playing for a top Bundesliga team and featuring in the Champions League would be a lot more appealing to Carvalho. Thus a compromise could be reached, with the chances of a buyback clause being inserted into any permanent contract growing by the minute.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich interested in Juventus forward

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Premier League giants Liverpool and German champions Bayern Munich are interested in signing Juventus forward Federico Chiesa. It has been claimed that the Bianconeri are not too keen on giving Chiesa an extension due to his recurring injury problems, giving Liverpool and Bayern an opening. His contract with the club expires in June 2025.

With Roberto Firmino set to leave and Fabio Carvalho being courted by RB Leipzig, Reds could use some reinforcement up top. Chiesa, who won the 2021 European Championship with Italy, could prove to be an excellent addition.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry's futures in the air. If they lose any of the aforementioned players, signing Chiesa could prove to be a wise move.

The Liverpool and Bayern Munich target has thus far played 94 games for the Old Lady in all competitions since 2020, scoring 22 times and claiming 20 assists. As per Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at €50 million.

