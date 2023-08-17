Real Madrid have 3 alternatives as Kylian Mbappe closes in on PSG stay: Reports 

Real Madrid have reportedly started to think about 'Plan B' should Kylian Mbappe decide to stay at PSG. The Santiago Bernabeu side has Lautaro Martínez, Victor Osimhen, and Randal Kolo-Muani on their wishlist this summer.

As per a report in El Nacional, Real Madrid want to add a striker and will not end the window without a new #9.

They claim that Florentino Perez is ready to make a move for Mbappe, but if the Frenchman wants to stay at PSG, he will think about alternatives.

The report stated that Inter Milan star Martinez is one of the top targets. The Argentine has scored 79 goals in 173 matches in Serie A, and Perez believes he can lead the attack for Los Blancos.

Osimhen has been in top form since last season and is another player on their radar. He finished as the top scorer in Serie A last season and helped Napoli win the league title for the first time in 33 years.

The final target in Perez's Plan B is Kolo Muani, whom PSG have sounded out as their Mbappe replacement.

Manchester United have also shown interest in the forward, but both clubs have been put off by the €100 million asking price from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kylian Mbappe is still dreaming about moving to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe snubbed a move to Real Madrid last summer and penned a new deal at PSG.

He was quizzed by the BBC about whether his dream of playing for the Los Blancos was done, but he insisted that it was not the case.

The Frenchman claimed that he was still chasing the dream and would not give it up.

He said:

"Never over, never over. The only thing is that now I have signed a contract for three years more. You never know what can happen in the future. I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris Saint-Germain."

He added:

"I spoke to the president of Real Madrid because I have a lot of respect for him and the club. I think it was important to say it personally that I wasn't going to go. To be a great player [you have] to be honest, and everything was great and good because we have a good relationship."

Mbappe has admitted that he will not be extending his contract at PSG, which expires at the end of the 2023–24 season.

The forward has the option to extend it by another season but has already communicated to the club that he has no plans to trigger it.