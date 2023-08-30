Real Madrid are reportedly set to launch a €250 million plan to rope in Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland and Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies in the summer of 2024.

Los Blancos have undergone a bit of a rebuild after the departures of notable stars like Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio. They have roped in Joselu on loan from RCD Espanyol and recalled Brahim Diaz from his two-year loan spell at AC Milan so far.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, meanwhile, have also strengthened their midfield with Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler's arrivals for a joint fee of over €154 million. They have also snapped up Fran Garcia as a first-team left-back option by activating a mere €5 million buy clause.

Real Madrid, who finished ten points behind Barcelona in the La Liga last season, were said to be aiming to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe. However, with the Frenchman back in the Parisians' plans for the future, they have allegedly distanced themselves from the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's entourage for now.

According to Fichajes, Los Blancos have opted not to splash cash on the deadline day and instead focus on readying a colossal €250 million raid on Manchester City and Bayern Munich. They are keen to lodge considerable bids to sign Haaland and Davies next summer.

Real Madrid, who are currently deploying Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo up top in a 4-1-2-1-2 system, could manage to sign Haaland due to their global recognition in the near future. They are reportedly expected to hand the left-footed Norwegian a deal on par with Mbappe.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have been linked with Davies for quite a while with Ferland Mendy recently falling down the pecking order. They are hoping to lure the Canadian away from Bayern Munich and introduce him as an indispensable starter over new boy Garcia.

Will Erling Haaland and Alphonso Davies fit in at Real Madrid should the pair join them?

Erling Haaland and Alphonso Davies could prove to be game-changing arrivals for Real Madrid next summer. While the 23-year-old striker would lead the line in a 4-3-3 system, the 22-year-old left-back would add significant quality to Los Blancos' first-team setup.

Haaland, who joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of €60 million in 2022, has scored 55 goals and laid out nine assists in 58 games for his current club so far. He also helped Pep Guardiola's side lift a prestigious treble past campaign.

Davies, on the other hand, has been a crucial starter for Bayern Munich for the last four seasons. He has helped them lift 13 trophies, contributing eight goals and 28 assists in 156 matches across competitions.