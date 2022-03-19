Real Madrid have agreed terms with 22-year-old Ligue 1 midfielder - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed terms with AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of a proposed move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Ramón Álvarez de Mon reports that the La Liga giants have offered €50 million plus €15m in variables for the promising talent.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid and AS Monaco have reached an agreement for Aurélien Tchouameni!



The fee will be €50m + €15m bonus.



Álvarez de Mon does state, however, that the potential deal verges on Real Madrid's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Should the Norwegian forward choose Madrid, Tchouameni's transfer will depend on Madrid's player sales next summer. If Haaland doesn't make the switch then it is reportedly a certainty that Tchouameni will join the Galacticos.

The 22-year-old has had been impressive for AS Monaco in Ligue 1 this season.

The Frenchman currently has three goals and two assists in 41 appearances for ASM. It has seen him earn seven international caps for France.

He was given his debut by French national team coach Didier Deschamps back in September last year and has caught the eye with impressive performances for Les Blues.

Real Madrid are not the only potential suitors for the former Bordeaux talent.

Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the imposing midfielder with both looking to shore up their midfield options.

But it seems Real Madrid have a deal in place to lure one of France's top aspiring talents to the Santiago Bernabeu.

What would Aurelien Tchouameni bring to Real Madrid

Tchouameni (centre) won the UEFA Nations League with France

Tchouameni is a driver off the ball who looks to help his side in attack once he has helped regain possession.

He is a unique defensive midfielder in that he puts more emphasis on spurring the team forward rather than just sitting in front of the defense to nullify the opposition.

His athleticism and creative nuance are highly regarded, with the midfielder often breaking up play.

His French colleague Eduardo Camavinga joined Carlo Ancelotti's side last summer from Rennes.

Should the La Liga leaders sign Tchouameni, they would boast two future France midfielder stars in their ranks.

His contract with AS Monaco expires in 2024 and Madrid will need to act fast if they are to fend off the likes of United and Chelsea.

The Red Devils are set to lose Paul Pogba with the midfielder leaving on a free transfer this summer in all probability.

The Old Trafford outfit may feel Tchouameni is the perfect replacement. Given the defensive issues at United, the 22-year-old may be the ideal holding midfielder to bring back balance to the squad.

Chelsea are possibly looking to the future with Jorginho and N'Golo Kante both now at the age of 30.

Tchouameni could be extremely dangerous under Thomas Tuchel, who has increased the levels of Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic at Chelsea.

Edited by Diptanil Roy