Real Madrid could appoint club legend as manager if Carlo Ancelotti is sacked at the end of the season: Reports

A disappointing end to the 2021-22 campaign could see Real Madrid replace manager Carlo Ancelotti with club legend Raul, a report from Le10Sport has claimed.

Los Blancos appointed La Decima hero Carlo Ancelotti after Zinedine Zidane resigned at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. The Italian manager has had a few hiccups here and there, but he has managed to set the club up for a successful campaign.

Los Blancos currently have a nine-point lead at the top of the La Liga table and are into the Champions League quarter-finals. Their exceptional comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 second-leg has been the highlight of their season. Los Merengues are satisfied with their manager for now, but things could change quickly if they don’t finish the season strongly.

As per the aforementioned report, Real Madrid could turn to club legend and current B team (Castilla) manager Raul if things go south. The Los Blancos board is expecting Ancelotti to guide the club to their 35th La Liga title and see off Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final.

If the Italian doesn’t put on a respectable showing in the Champions League and squanders his La Liga advantage, the club could rescind his contract.

Marca journalist Mario Cortegana added that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has already had a meeting with Raul about the potential opening. The details of the meeting, however, have not yet been revealed.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid would have to put on a much-improved show to beat Chelsea

Ancelotti’s men succumbed to a humiliating 0-4 defeat to Barcelona in their last outing. The crushing defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu has not only been demoralizing for the club but also for their fans. The Whites lacked organization and intent against the Blaugrana on the night and were completely outplayed on every single front.

In their Champions League quarter-final clash against Chelsea, Real Madrid need to produce a much better showing. They cannot afford to sit back as they did against PSG and hope for their opposition to eventually implode.

Against the reigning European champions, the 13-time winners have to put their best foot forward, and play with intensity and hunger. Even the slightest of missteps could end up being catastrophic for Carlo Ancelotti’s men in white.

The first leg is set to be played on April 6 at Stamford Bridge, with the return leg scheduled for the 12th at the Bernabeu.

