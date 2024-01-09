Real Madrid ask Bayern Munich star to stop contract talks as they prepare summer bid: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies and have asked him to not sign a new contract with the Bavarians.

Davies' contract with Bayern expires in 2025. As per Sky Sports (via Bavarian Football Works), he is in negotiation with the club for a contract extension. However, the German giants are unwilling to pay his wage demands worth €10-13 million per year.

Recent reports suggested that Bayern are looking to make big decisions in terms of squad planning under Thomas Tuchel. This could see Davies depart the club and Real Madrid are highly interested in signing him.

Los Blancos' squad planner Juni Calafat has even asked the Canada international to not sign a new contract with Bayern. The Spanish giants have been in contact with the left-back's representatives and could push for a summer transfer.

Real Madrid currently have Fran Garcia and Ferlan Mendy as their left-back options. The duo have failed to make a big impact at the club and the Merengues are looking for an attacking fullback to partner Vinicus Jr. on the left wing.

Davies, 23, has been excellent for club and country over the years. He joined Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2019 and has made 176 appearances for them, registering eight goals and 28 assists. For Canada, meanwhile, he has scored 15 goals and provided 18 assists in 44 games.

Kylian Mbappe's camp denies transfer agreement with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe's future is once again under speculation, with his Paris Saint-Germain contract set to expire in the summer. He is currently free to negotiate with foreign clubs for a summer transfer and has again been linked with Real Madrid.

Some reports suggested that Mbappe has already reached an agreement with Los Blancos for a summer transfer. However, the Frenchman's camp have released a statement denying such rumors. They said (via The Guardian):

“There is no agreement around Kylian’s future, especially since there are no discussions started about it. No type of influence could dictate the timing of Kylian’s discussions, reflections or decision.”

Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid multiple times in the past, including in the summer of 2022, with his PSG contract expiring. However, he signed a two-year deal with the French side to extend his stay.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, parted ways with striker Karim Benzema last summer but haven't replaced him, except by signing Joselu on loan from Espanyol. Mbappe could be a huge signing for the club if it happens.