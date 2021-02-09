Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to battle it out for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero - Reports

According to Transfer Market Web, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are considering a sensational summer move for Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero.

The 32-year-old completed a €40 million move from Atletico Madrid to Manchester City in the summer of 2011 and has gone on to cement his name as one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero has tallied 256 goals and 73 assists in 379 appearances for Manchester City, becoming the club's all-time top-scorer.

However, he is now in the final phase of his career and has little to offer Manchester City, who have handled his absence brilliantly.

Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero still isn't training and wil miss their Premier League game at Burnley on Wednesday.#MCFC — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 2, 2021

Sergio Aguero has made just five appearances in the Premier League after suffering a number of injuries this season.

His chances of breaking into the current Manchester City side are quite slim. Gabriel Jesus has ably replaced him in Pep Guardiola's attacking set-up, and this has put Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on high alert.

Barcelona are also said to be closely monitoring Aguero's situation as they look to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid square off for the signing of Sergio Aguero

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has missed many games this season

Atletico Madrid completed the signing of Moussa Dembele after the departure of Diego Costa last month. However, the Frenchman only joined the club on a short-term loan deal. Whether he will join the La Liga leaders permanently in the summer remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are looking for a striker who can provide both support and competition for Karim Benzema, who has shouldered the club's goalscoring responsibilities.

Romelu Lukaku and Danny Ings are two strikers Manchester City are considering as possible Sergio Aguero replacements, according to The Athletic 💰 pic.twitter.com/HMohTmpnxk — Goal (@goal) February 8, 2021

Atletico Madrid, however, have an advantage in their pursuit of the Manchester City star, given that he spent four years at the Wanda Metropolitano before his move to the Premier League.

Should the Argentine call it quits at the Etihad, his track record and experience in front of goal will come in handy for whoever lands his signature.