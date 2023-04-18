Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard wanted by shock Premier League club next season: Reports

Real Madrid outcast Eden Hazard is being linked with a shock return to the Premier League with newly-promoted Burnley.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany is keen on Hazard, 31, who he feels still possesses quality in the twilight of his career. It is reported that Burnley will use Kompany's prior connection with Hazard in the national team to make their interest known.

The Belgian attacker has become surplus to requirements at Real Madrid, falling out of favor of boss Carlo Ancelotti. He has started just three of nine games across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Hazard's contract expires in 2024 so he could be available on the cheap in the summer. Transfermarkt values the player at as little as €5 million.

He has proven Premier League experience after spending seven years with Chelsea before moving to Madrid in 2019. He became one of English football's most renowned wingers during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian won the Premier League twice and was named the PFA Player of the Year in 2015. Burnley have just been promoted to the Premier League and will be on the lookout for experienced players that can help them in the 2023-24 campaign.

Hazard's departure from Real Madrid seems extremely likely as he doesn't feature in Ancelotti's plans. He admitted last month that his relationship with the Italian coach was practically nonexistent.

Real Madrid eyeing four Chelsea players in the summer transfer window

Mount (right) and James (left) are on Real Madrid's radar.

Fichajes reports that Real Madrid have earmarked four Chelsea players as potential targets for the summer. The first of these is right-back Reece James, who has been in superb form for the Blues. He has featured 23 times across competitions, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists.

Mason Mount is also under consideration as the English attacker seems to be heading out of Stamford Bridge this summer. He has fallen down the pecking order this season. His compatriot Ruben Loftus-Cheek is another name being touted for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Loftus-Cheek has shown his versatility this season, playing at wing-back as well as in midfield. His midfield colleague Mateo Kovacic is also being linked with a return to Los Blancos.

The latter three players' futures have been the subject of speculation as their contracts expire in 2024. Chelsea are expected to offload several first-team players in the summer to comply with Financial FairPlay.

