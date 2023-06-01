Real Madrid attacker one step away from signing for PSG despite Premier League interest: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly close to signing Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio on a free transfer.

Asensio's contract is expiring in a few weeks and he has been linked with a move to many clubs, most notably Arsenal and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Life in Madrid hasn't always been easy for Asensio. He has struggled to nail down a regular place in the team and was also sidelined for most of the 2019-20 season with an anterior cruciate ligament tear. Under Ancelotti this season, the Spaniard has been a bit-part player, despite scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists.

Spanish outlet AS has reported that Asensio will soon be a PSG player and will sign a four or five-year contract with the Parisians. The report states:

"Except for a last-minute turn in the negotiations, in the next few days he will be a new PSG player. The Mallorcan winger is very close to signing a contract for four or five years with the French champion."

Following confirmation of Messi leaving PSG and fellow superstar Neymar also linked with an exit, Asensio might not have to fight hard for a spot in the team. And with PSG eagerly looking to win their maiden UEFA Champions League title, signing Asensio will help them take steps in the right direction. With the Spaniard being a three-time winner of the competition, his presence will add experience to the squad.

The 27-year-old has been in high demand ahead of the summer transfer window. Juventus and AC Milan, two teams who are keen on being in the Serie A title race next season, have also monitored the Real Madrid star, according to ESPN.

Marco Asensio's 2022-23 season at Real Madrid: Making an impact from the bench

With Karim Benzema, Rodrygo Goes, and Vinicius Junior as the first-choice attacking trio at Real Madrid, Marco Asensio had to settle for a bit-part role. While Asensio has made 50 appearances across competitions this season, 32 of them have come from the bench.

Of his 12 goals this season, three have come in the UEFA Champions League. His strike against Chelsea in the quarterfinals made him the player with the most goals as a substitute (9) in the tournament.

Since joining Real Madrid for a €3.9 million fee, Asensio has scored 61 goals and picked up 32 assists in 285 appearances. In his seven seasons in the Spanish capital, he has won three La Liga trophies, three Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, and three UEFA Super Cups, among other honors.

