Real Madrid ban fans from getting Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe names printed on jersey from club shop - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly banned fans from getting Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland names printed on official club jerseys. The Spanish side wants fans to get the current player names printed instead and are unwilling to add players from another club.

As per SER Deportivos, Los Blancos have told fans purchasing shirts from their official store that they will not be entertaining requests for names of players from other clubs. Fans mainly requested for Mbappe and Haaland jerseys, but the staff have turned them down.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for the last two years. MARCA suggests they will make another effort when the January window opens and offer him a pre-contract.

Haaland has also been linked with a move to the club, and reports suggest that he has a special clause to join Los Blancos in 2024. However, Manchester City are working on a new contract for the striker.

Florentino Perez was furious with Kylian Mbappe for rejecting Real Madrid

Florentino Perez was angry with Kylian Mbappe last year and said that the Frenchman was not the same player he had spoken to. The Real Madrid president told El Chiringuito TV that Mbappe had changed:

"His dream was to play at Real Madrid. We wanted to do it last August, and they didn't let him leave. He kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid, and like 15 days before, he changed the situation.

"This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring. He is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes. He is offered other things. He is pressured, and he is already another footballer."

Perez added:

"There is no one at Madrid above the club. He is a great player. He can win more than others, but it is a collective sport, and we have values and principles that we cannot change. The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one.

"If it is, I prefer him to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. I want the one with the dream. Impossible in three years? In three years' time, we'll all be bald? This Mbappe is not my Mbappe."

Real Madrid remain interested in signing the forward, and Mbappe has said that he will not be penning a new contract at PSG, with his current deal expiring in the summer.