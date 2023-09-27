Real Madrid and Barcelona involved in transfer battle for PSG superstar in January – Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona are allegedly set to lock horns in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Presnel Kimpembe next year.

According to Todofichajes, Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the Frenchman's situation at PSG. They are currently in need of a defensive signing as Eder Militao is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

Real Madrid, who roped in Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano for €5 million as their only summer defensive signing, have reportedly already contacted the PSG star's agents. However, they are believed to face tough competition from domestic rivals Barcelona soon.

Barcelona, who signed Inigo Martinez on a free transfer earlier this summer, have identified Kimpembe as a potential target due to his contract situation. They could launch a move to sign the PSG youth product, whose deal is set to run out in June 2024, on the cheap.

Kimpembe, meanwhile, could decide to leave his boyhood club in search of a new adventure in the winter transfer window. He has been at PSG since 2014 but has recently fallen in the pecking order following Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez's summer arrivals.

Should the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner leave PSG, he could prove to be a clever signing for Real Madrid. He would provide healthy competition to Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba in the heart of their backline.

On the other hand, Kimpembe would prove to be an experienced presence at the Blaugrana's defense should he join them. He could help Xavi rotate his starting XI without compromising on the on-pitch talent.

Kimpembe, who has lifted 22 trophies so far, has scored three goals and provided two assists in 236 overall appearances for the Parisians.

Journalist claims Real Madrid new boy Jude Bellingham will fail to make XI at Barcelona

Speaking on El Chiringuito TV, Spanish reporter Jose Alvarez suggested that Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham would have no place in the Barcelona team. He said:

"Jude Bellingham would have no place at Barça. I wouldn't swap him for [Frenkie] De Jong or Joao Felix."

Bellingham, who rose through Birmingham City's ranks, has relished a sensational start to his life at Real Madrid after arriving in a potential €134 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund. He has contributed six goals and one assist in seven matches so far this season.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong has helped Barcelona embark on an unbeaten start to their new term. He has netted once in seven starts, while Joao Felix has registered three goals and two assists in five games so far.