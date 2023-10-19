Real Madrid and Barcelona set to battle for Chelsea star in 2024 – Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly set to battle it out against one another in the race to sign Chelsea star Ian Maatsen in the future.

Maatsen, 21, has popped up as one of the best promising wing-backs in the world over the last campaign. He helped Burnley lift the EFL Championship title last term during a season-long loan stint from Chelsea.

An offensive-minded left-back blessed with pace, flair and crossing, the Dutchman has broken into Chelsea's first-team this season following his 10 goal involvements for Burnley. He has made eight appearances for the Blues, racking up 248 minutes of action this campaign.

According to TuttoJuve.com, Maatsen has attracted attention from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in the recent past. He is said to be likely to depart the Blues with him in the final year of his deal.

Real Madrid, who signed Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano for around £4.3 million earlier this summer, are believed to be aiming to bolster their left-back depth. They have lost faith in Ferland Mendy due to his injury problems and deem the Chelsea star as a replacement.

Barcelona, who lifted the 2022-23 La Liga title, are also hoping to strengthen their left-back department in the future. They have Alejandro Balde as their first-choice left-sided defender and do not consider ex-Chelsea star Marcos Alonso as a top-level first-team player.

Juventus, meanwhile, are keen to rope in Maatsen in light of Alex Sandro's recent hamstring problem. They could offer the wing-back more minutes when compared to the aforementioned top-tier Spanish clubs.

Maatsen, who currently has Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella to compete with, has spent time out on loan at other English clubs apart from Burnley. He featured in 42 matches for Coventry in the 2021-22 term, and made 35 appearances for Charlton in the 2020-21 season.

Barcelona keen to sign Real Madrid target

According to Fichajes.net, Barcelona have identified Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez as a top transfer target ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. However, they set to face competition from Real Madrid.

However, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to endure a tough time in their mission to add the 23-year-old to their respective ranks. Manchester City are not in favor of letting their player depart soon.

So far, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has registered 23 goals and 10 assists in 62 games across competitions for Pep Guardiola's side.