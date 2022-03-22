Real Madrid and Bayern Munich interested in Manchester City loanee who claims Guardiola doesn't even know him - Reports

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City loanee Pedro Porro.

The 22-year-old has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances during his loan spell with Sporting CP.

According to A Bola (via HITC), Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are considering a move for the defender this summer. The player could reportedly be sold for as much as £25 million, thanks to his consistent form in the last couple of seasons.

The Spaniard is yet to make an appearance for Manchester City since joining the club from Girona in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth £11 million.

Despite his impressive performances for Sporting CP, Porro revealed that he has never spoken to Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola. He told A Bola last year:

"I've never spoken to Pep Guardiola. I don't think he even knows they signed me. But they must be attentive to what I have been doing."

Porro joined Real Valladolid on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City in 2019. He returned to the Etihad Stadium the following summer after enduring a disappointing season with the Spanish side.

The right-back then joined Sporting CP on a two-year loan deal in the summer of 2020. He scored four goals and provided two assists in 37 appearances for the club across all competitions last season.

Porro has grown from strength to strength this season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in 28 appearances for the Portuguese giants in all competitions.

Real Madrid are believed to be eager to sign a right-back to provide cover and competition to Dani Carvajal. They have been forced to deploy Lucas Vazquez as a right-back on multiple occasions this season due to the lack of full-backs in their squad.

However, Los Blancos could face stiff competition from German giants Bayern Munich for Porro's signature.

Manchester City could opt to keep hold of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid target

The Cityzens might not sell Pedro Porro this summer, considering his impressive performances for Sporting CP

Manchester City could opt to keep hold of Pedro Porro once he returns from his loan spell despite the potential profits they could earn from his sale.

The reigning Premier League champions might view the defender as a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker.

Pep Guardiola has opted to deploy Joao Cancelo as a left-back on several occasions this season due to his versatility and attacking ability.

Manchester City could therefore reject the advances of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and opt to keep Pedro Porro.

