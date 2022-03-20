Real Madrid on the brink of reaching agreement with star midfielder for contract extension - Reports

Real Madrid star Luka Modric is reportedly close to extending his contract with Los Blancos for another year. According to Telemadrid, the Croatian midfielder will extend his stay until the end of the 2022-23 season. He might also hang his boot at Madrid after that season.

Since joining Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, Modric has drastically improved. He was voted as La Liga's worst signing in 2012 in a poll conducted by Spanish newspaper Marca. The Croatian maestro, however, has written his name in the history of Real Madrid as one of the greatest midfielders ever to don the iconic white jersey.

Modric has managed to chip in with 31 goals and 68 assists from 424 appearances for Los Blancos.

Alongside Toni Kroos and Casemiro, Modric formed a phenomenal midfield trio that helped Madrid win three consecutive Champions League titles (2015-2018). The 36-year-old was also part of Madrid's 'La Decima' success as he dominated midfield in a 4-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in the UCL final in 2014.

Modric isn't showing any signs of decline. Madrid's No. 10 stole the show alongside Karim Benzema in their recent comeback win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. He provided an assist and played brilliantly as Benzema scored a hat-trick in the R16 to overcome a 2-0 deficit to take Madrid into the quarters.

The Croatian's current contract is set to expire this summer and there was uncertainty around Modric's future at Real Madrid.

However, Modric is now said to be on the verge of extending his contract for another year, which will be 11th season for Los Blancos. As the 36-year-old approaches the final phase of his career, a one-year extension will be a win-win situation for both parties. Moreover, it will give him a great chance to hang his boots as a Real Madrid player by the end of next season.

Real Madrid not interested in spending €150 million for Declan Rice

As Luka Modric and Toni Kroos enter the final phase of their careers, Real Madrid are planning to bring in world-class midfielders to replace them. According to The Sun, West Ham United captain Declan Rice was recently linked with a move to Madrid. However, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, the Spanish giants are not interested in spending the demanded fee of €150 million for him.

West Ham United have always been very clear about their demands for Rice. The reported figure of €150 million does look like an overpriced sum. However, there could be some English clubs willing to pay close to that figure.

According to Si.com, the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing the 23-year-old.

