Real Madrid chief scout establishes close relationship with top defensive target's agent - Reports

Real Madrid's chief scout Juni Calafat has apparently struck a close relationship with Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies' agents.

This is according to German outlet Sport BILD (h/t @theMadridZone on X), who link Real Madrid with a potential move for Davies. Los Blancos regularly played Eduardo Camavinga out of place in the left-back position last season.

They have signed Fran Garcia this summer to bolster their depth but they could target Davies to shore up the position for years to come. Reports have stated that he is one of Real Madrid's priority targets for the summer transfer window next year.

Davies joined Bayern Munich from Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2021 for €14 million. Since then, he has registered eight goals and 28 assists in 164 senior games for the Bavarian giants across competitions.

The 22-year-old Canada International is known for his blistering pace and darting runs down the left flank. He is an attack-oriented full-back who often plays as a left-winger for his country.

Davies, who is represented by ATG Sports Management, is on a deal that expires at the end of the 2024-25 season at the Allianz Arena. If the transfer materializes, he could become just the third Canadian to play in La Liga, after Julian de Guzman and Cyle Larin.

Real Madrid leading La Liga table ahead of gameweek 10

Real Madrid have had a strong start to the 2023-24 season. They have lost just once in 11 games across competitions.

That loss came against Atletico Madrid (3-1) last month in La Liga. Apart from that, they have a 100% record, with 24 points from nine La Liga games. They have a three-point lead over Barcelona with Girona just one point behind Los Blancos.

They have also won both their UEFA Champions League group-stage games so far, with a 1-0 win against Union Berlin and a 3-2 victory over SSC Napoli. They return to action with an away league game against Sevilla on 21 October at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Three days later, they will travel to Portugal to face Braga in the Champions League before visiting Catalonia on 28 October to play against Barcelona in this season's first Clasico.