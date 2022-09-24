Real Madrid close to signing Liverpool midfield target for €30 million

Real Madrid are reportedly close to signing Liverpool target Joao Gomes and are willing to pay €30 million in transfer fees to secure his services.

Speaking to ESPN (h/t Fabrizio Romano), Gomes recently addressed rumors of the Reds scouting him and claimed that he would want to play for them in the future. He said:

“Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play. Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream in football."

However, according to Martin Liberman on Twitter, Los Blancos are close to signing the 21-year-old midfielder from Flamengo.

Martin Liberman @libermanmartin Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



“Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream in football”, Joao added. Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes tells ESPN on Liverpool scouting him: “Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play”.“Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream in football”, Joao added. Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes tells ESPN on Liverpool scouting him: “Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play”. 🔴🇧🇷 #LFC“Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream in football”, Joao added. https://t.co/uhTWROzdBK Tengo la información que está muy cerca del Real Madrid. La Casa Blanca pagaría 30 millones de euros por el. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano… Tengo la información que está muy cerca del Real Madrid. La Casa Blanca pagaría 30 millones de euros por el. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano…

The Brazilian midfielder is still in his formative years but has made himself a regular in Fla's starting XI. Gomes has registered three goals and as many assists in 106 appearances for his club.

Real Madrid saw one of their greatest ever defensive midfielders, Casemiro, leave the Santiago Bernabeu to join Manchester United in the summer. He was notably signed by the La Liga outfit from Brazil when he was put on Real Madrid Castilla's books in January 2013.

Gomes, hence, could be thought of as a long-term replacement for the former Sao Paulo midfielder.

The defending La Liga champions enjoy a good track record of signing players from South America. Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, Gonzalo Higuain, and Marcelo are just a handful of examples to justify this claim.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti signed Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco this summer. The France international is currently occupying the number six role that Casemiro made his own during his stay in the Spanish capital.

Aurelien Tchouameni rejected Liverpool for Real Madrid

According to TeamTALK, Liverpool were among several teams that wanted to sign Tchouameni from AS Monaco this summer. The France international had one year left on his contract at Stade Louis II and the Reds were laying a strong foundation to secure his services.

Manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly traveled to Monaco and even had a personal chat with the player to bring him to Anfield. However, Real Madrid won the race to sign Tchouameni, beating Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the process.

Speaking about his decision to join Los Blancos, the former Girondins de Bordeaux midfielder claimed that he did not hesitate when Madrid came calling. At his unveiling, he said:

"As soon as Real Madrid arrived on the scene, I did not hesitate. I want to leave a mark on football and the best club for this is Real Madrid. It’s the best decision for me.”

Liverpool will do well to ensure that Gomes does not become another midfielder that escapes their grasp only to join the Madrid-based giants.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far