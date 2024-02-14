Real Madrid consider announcing veteran's exit from the club before the end of the season - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering announcing Luka Modric's departure before the season ends.

Relevo (via Madrid Xtra) reports that Los Blancos could announce that Modric will be leaving the La Liga giants before the season concludes. They want to ensure that the Croatian midfielder gets a deserved big farewell from the Santiago Bernabeu faithful.

Modric, 38, signed a one-year extension with Real Madrid last summer but has struggled to continue as a regular starter this season. The Croat has started 10 of 19 La Liga games, bagging one goal and four assists.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner snubbed lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia as he envisioned remaining a key member of Carlo Ancelotti's side. That hasn't been the case as he's currently the club's second midfielder with the fewest minutes in the squad.

Modric is claimed to be hurting from his lack of involvement this season having become a Real Madrid hero during his 12 years at the Bernabeu. He arrived from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 for €35 million and has made 515 appearances, scoring 38 goals and providing 83 assists.

The veteran playmaker has won 23 major trophies with Madrid, including five UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles. It appears that this may be his final season with Los Merengues.

Toni Kroos appears to joke that he's signed a new long-term deal with Real Madrid

Toni Kroos is expected to sign a new contract extension.

Toni Kroos is another Real Madrid star whose current contract expires at the end of the season. But, unlike Modric, the 34-year-old has been a prominent member of Ancelotti's side this season.

The German midfielder has made 32 appearances across competitions, posting one goal and seven assists. He's started 17 of 23 La Liga games, doing so alongside Madrid's new generation of talent such as Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde.

Kroos appeared to joke with Ancelotti after speaking at a press conference this week. The Italian coach asked him (via Football Espana):

"Did you say anything...?"

Kroos responded:

"I've caused a mess, I said I was renewing until 2028."

The former Bayern Munich playmaker is expected to extend his stay at the Bernabeu but perhaps not until 2028. Reports claim that he plans to see out the rest of his career in the Spanish capital before delving into various personal projects.

Kroos has been at Real Madrid for 10 years and during that time he's been a fan favorite. He's bagged 28 goals and 96 assists in 449 games for the La Liga giants.