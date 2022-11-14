Real Madrid consider launching move to sign 25-year-old Italy international: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in the summer of 2023.

As per Calciomercato, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is planning a big summer transfer window in 2023 and Barella is one of his targets.

The Italian midfielder has been a pillar in Inter's midfield since joining them from Cagliari Calcio in 2020. He has played 155 matches for the Italian club, scoring 17 goals and providing 40 assists.

Real Madrid could have to part ways with both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos next summer with both of their contracts expiring. The former is now 37 years of age while the latter is 32. Hence, Los Blancos could look to sign 25-year-old Barella as a replacement.

They have already signed youngsters Aurelien Tchouameni (22) and Eduardo Camavinga (20) in recent seasons.

Known for his ability to carry the ball with intent, Barella's market value is €70 million and his contract with Inter expires in 2026. He has made 20 appearances this season across competitions, registering six goals and six assists.

As per the aforementioned Calciomercato report, Real Madrid could look to make a €360 million transfer raid next summer. Apart from Barella, Ancelotti is also interested in signing AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, a former Whites player himself, and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Antonio Rudiger on why he chose to join Real Madrid

The German centre-back joined Los Blancos in the summer after his contract with Chelsea expired. He has made 17 appearances for the Spanish side in this campaign across competitions, starting 10 games.

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet AS, Rudiger revealed that he was only considering moving to Madrid or renewing with Chelsea in the summer:

"Obviously there were more teams, but I only considered it with two, Chelsea and Real Madrid. In London I worked very hard in the last five years and had an acquired status. It was that, or Madrid."

When asked if Barcelona also made an offer, Rudiger replied in the affirmative but stated his reasons for joining Los Blancos:

"They knocked on my door, they did. But for me it was not a possibility. As I told you before, Madrid wasn't even a dream for me because it seemed unattainable... If you look at the names that have played here: Zidane, Ronaldo, Cristiano... Having the opportunity to play with Modric, Kroos or Benzema... It was difficult to say no."

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table with 35 points from 14 games, two points behind Barcelona.

