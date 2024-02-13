Real Madrid consider launching shock swap deal for Manchester United superstar: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Marcus Rashford in a swap deal which would see them re-sign Takefusa Kubo before offering him to Manchester United.

Spanish outlet Real Madrid Exclusivo (via TEAMTalk) reports that Madrid are considering offering Kubo for Rashford this summer. The La Liga giants have a buy-back clause in the Real Sociedad winger's contract.

Real Madrid intend to re-sign Kubo whose clause is worth €30 million (£25.5 million) They will use him as a makeweight to bring Rashford to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos are unlikely to be able to just do a straight swap deal. Manchester United could demand around £120 million for Rashford, 26, and he only signed a new long-term deal last summer which expires in 2028.

Rashford has endured a difficult 2023-24 campaign amid issues both on and off the pitch. The England international has been unable to replicate his sensational form from last season, managing five goals and six assists in 29 games across competitions.

The Englishman was recently punished by his club after calling in sick for training after a night out drinking. He was reportedly docked two weeks' wages (£650,000) but has since returned to Erik ten Hag's first team.

Manchester United do hold an interest in Kubo, 22, and he's been in fine form for Sociedad this season. The Japan international has conjured up similar numbers to Rashford with six goals and four assists in 27 games across competitions.

Kubo left Real Madrid for Reale Arena in July 2022 for a mere €6.5 million. He could be set to return but only to be used in a swap deal for one of English football's biggest superstars.

Real Madrid are reportedly tracking Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund

The La Liga giants have been scouting Rasmus Hojlund.

Rashford isn't the only Manchester United forward who appears to be on Real Madrid's radar. Reports claim that the La Liga league leaders have been keeping tabs on Rasmus Hojlund ahead of a summer transfer window where they're expected to sign a new striker.

Hojlund, 21, has made an impressive start to his United career with 11 goals and two assists in 29 games across competitions. The young Danish frontman has netted five goals in his last five outings.

It's claimed that Madrid view the Denmark international as a plan B should they be unable to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland. Los Blancos are heavily expected to finally bring the former to the Bernabeu this summer when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires.

However, Los Merengues' head scout Juni Calafat has been monitoring Hojlund since his days in Serie A with Atalanta. He appears to still be keeping an eye on the Dane amid his start at Manchester United.