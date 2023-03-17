Real Madrid considering surprise move for Chelsea star - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to make a move for Chelsea attacker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Los Blancos are in the market for a striker who can fill in for Karim Benzema when needed. The report further claims that the Spanish and European champions have identified Romelu Lukaku as a candidate for the role.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is understood to be an admirer of the Belgium international.

Lukaku is currently on loan with Serie A giants Inter Milan from Chelsea and faces an uncertain future. He looks set to return to Stamford Bridge in the summer after Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta announced that the Nerazzurri are not interested in making his loan deal permanent.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



Thierry Henry praises Romelu Lukaku who scored the winner for Inter. "I am so happy for Rom. He looks fitter, he looks slimmer, he wants it."Thierry Henry praises Romelu Lukaku who scored the winner for Inter. "I am so happy for Rom. He looks fitter, he looks slimmer, he wants it."Thierry Henry praises Romelu Lukaku who scored the winner for Inter. 👏 https://t.co/37BwG0oyMy

The Chelsea loanee has endured a forgettable season with Inter Milan this time around, having scored just five goals in 18 games. The Belgian has struggled with injury problems this season, having missed 21 games this season through hamstring and knee issues.

Lukaku hasn't been able to live up to his then-club record fee of £97.5 million at the West London club following his move from Inter in 2021. He could only find the back of the net on 15 occasions in 44 games across competitions last season and went out of favor under Thomas Tuchel.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema has missed 13 games because of injuries this season and Real Madrid have struggled in his absence. The Ballon d'Or winner has scored 19 goals in 28 games this campaign while also turning provider on five occasions.

Real Madrid star admits he doesn't want to face Chelsea or Manchester City in the UCL

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has admitted that he wants to face teams other than Chelsea and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarterfinals.

Los Blancos made their way to the Champions League quarter-finals, beating Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate. They won 5-2 at Anfield and 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Thibaut Courtois, on being asked about the teams he would pick in the last eight, said (via Managing Madrid):

“I’d like to change it up a bit. Last year we already faced City and Chelsea, let’s see if we can player other teams this year. Haaland is very good, he is one of the stars of football. Last year we made it clear what our character is. With comebacks, we earned respect, we showed that Real Madrid is always there.”

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Courtois: "And that's when the game could have changed. We showed real authority and maturity in how we went about the game. That was the key, not overthinking too much." Courtois: "And that's when the game could have changed. We showed real authority and maturity in how we went about the game. That was the key, not overthinking too much."

The Champions League quarterfinals draw will take place at UEFA's headquarters on Friday (March 17).

Poll : 0 votes