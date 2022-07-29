Real Madrid contact Chelsea over potential move for 20-year-old star: Reports

Real Madrid have touched base with Chelsea to gauge the possibility of signing Armando Broja, according to The Evening Standard.

Real Madrid have made two major additions to their squad this summer in the shape of Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni. However, they missed out on long-term target Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos currently have the likes of Borja Mayoral and Mariano Diaz to provide cover for Karim Benzema in attack. Carlo Ancelotti's side, though, intend to move several forwards on and replace them with younger strikers.

Chelsea's Broja has thus emerged as a transfer target for the European champions. Real Madrid have already enquired about the 20-year-old's availability, according to the aforementioned source.

There were suggestions that the Blues would sanction a move for Broja earlier on in the summer. However, they are now planning for the striker to be a part of Thomas Tuchel's squad next season, as per the report.

Broja, who briefly left Chelsea's first-team camp amidst interest from West Ham United, is now back with the squad. The Albania international is said to have trained with the rest of the squad ahead of the Blues' friendly against Udinese today (July 29).

The centre-forward has also been given a shirt number ahead of the 2022-23 season. It thus appears that he has clawed his way into Tuchel's plans for the upcoming campaign.

It now remains to be seen if Real Madrid intend to step up their interest in Broja. It is also unclear whether they can convince the London giants to sanction a move for the youngster.

Real Madrid face competition for Chelsea striker Broja

Real Madrid are not the only club interested in signing Broja this summer. The Chelsea centre-forward has been linked with a host of clubs during the ongoing transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano claimed last week that West Ham United are close to signing Broja. It was said that the Albanian has even agreed personal terms with David Moyes' side.

However, the transfer has gone cold since, with West Ham signing Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo. The Irons remain interested in the striker, but prefer a loan deal, as per The Evening Standard.

Chelsea, though, are not interested in sanctioning a temporary move for Broja. There have also been suggestions that the player himself is not keen on another loan deal.

Everton and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the striker this summer. Several Serie A clubs reportedly have him on their transfer shortlist as well.

