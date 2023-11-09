Real Madrid dealt blow as key man picks up injury, set to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks: Reports

Real Madrid have suffered a blow as Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to be ruled out for two to three weeks. The Spanish goalkeeper suffered an injury during the warmup ahead of their Champions League clash against Braga.

As per a report in The Athletic, Kepa suffered a thigh problem and will miss the club's next few games. The Chelsea loanee is set to miss the La Liga matches against Valencia and Cadiz, as the players split for the international break after this weekend's clash.

Kepa is looking to seal a permanent move to Real Madrid, and the injury could hurt his chances. He was signed on loan after first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury. Earlier this season, Kepa was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"We've started the season well and it's a long season, but we're on the right path. So, I'd say it has been a positive start, but I know any grade for my performances this season will be given at the end of the campaign. I said it then and I still hope to stay."

Andriy Lunin replaced Kepa in the starting XI on Wednesday and was impressive. He saved a penalty in the 3-0 win and is set to start in the upcoming games.

Andriy Lunin delighted after playing for Real Madrid against Braga

Andriy Lunin spoke to Real Madrid TV after the win over Braga and claimed he was delighted with the result and performance. He added that the clean sheet and the early penalty save was an added boost to his confidence.

The goalkeeper was named in the starting XI just minutes before kickoff following Kepa's injury. It was his third appearance of the season and resulted in his second clean sheet. He said:

"The most important thing was to take the three points. We've qualified but we still have another two games to finish top of the group. This win will help us going into our LaLiga games. It's important for the team to get the win and keep a clean sheet. The final move of the game was very significant for me. I'm pleased to have played well and got the clean sheet. It's good for my confidence, my experience and to get a bit of match practice."

Lunin added:

"I'm fine, I'm at the best club in the world. The whole team helps me every day and I work alongside the best. It's not easy to step in at the last minute but you have to be ready. When you get the chance, you have to do what you know best. Fortunately, everything went my way."

According to Marca, Real Madrid are keen on using Lunin to get Kepa from Chelsea. They are looking to do a swap deal with the Premier League side and are set to start negotiations.