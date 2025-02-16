Real Madrid dealt blow as star man set to miss 2nd leg of UCL clash against Manchester City: Reports

Lucas Vazquez is out of Real Madrid's Champions League Playoffs second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday, February 19, according to AS. The Spanish utility man also missed last week's first leg at the Etihad due to injury.

Ad

Los Blancos announced ahead of the first leg that the 33-year-old had picked up a hamstring injury, sharing a statement which read:

"Following tests carried out on Lucas Vázquez today by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his left hamstring, meaning he will not be in the squad to travel to Manchester. His recovery will be assessed."

Ad

Trending

Vazquez was also unavailable for Saturday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna and it is now believed that he won't return for the midweek's Champions League game either. Real Madrid secured a 3-2 win against Manchester City in the first leg, and have a narrow advantage in the tie.

In Vazquez's absence, Federico Valverde started at right-back against the Cityzens as well as Osasuna. The Uruguayan is likely to continue in the role in midweek, with regular right-back Dani Carvajal already sidelined with an ACL injury.

Ad

Meanwhile, Manchester City arrive at the game buoyed by their 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, February 15. Omar Marmoush announced himself to the league by scoring a quickfire first-half hattrick. Valverde could have his hands full against the Egyptian in midweek.

How many players are Manchester City and Real Madrid missing due to injuries?

Lucas Vazquez

Real Madrid and Manchester City are missing a few key players due to injuries at the moment. The Cityzens are without 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodi, who is out of the season after suffering an ACL injury in September last year.

Ad

The Premier League champions have suffered greatly in the absence of their talisman. Manchester City have lost ground in the title race since his injury and signed Nico Gonzalez from Porto in the winter to address the position.

The English side are also without Oscar Bobb and Manuel Akenji due to long-term injuries. Jack Grealish is sidelined with a hip problem but could return for the midweek game.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's injury list doesn't make for a pleasant reading either. Carlo Ancelotti is without Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, with both players rupturing their ACLs in October and November 2024 respectively. Los Blancos are also without Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, and now Lucas Vazquez has joined the list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback