Real Madrid have been dealt a huge blow as David Alaba is set to be sidelined for a month following a hamstring injury against Liverpool on 21 February.

The Austria international pulled up short a few minutes before the half-hour mark and was substituted for Nacho Fernandez in the 27th minute. Real Madrid cruised to a 5-2 win in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash.

However, injuries to Rodrygo Goes and Alaba took some shine away from the famous win at Anfield. According to journalist Sergio Valentin on Twitter, the former Bayern Munich defender will be out of action for a month.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo, who was substituted in the 81st minute against the Reds, could be back in action in 10 days' time. This effectively rules out the pair from Los Blancos' derby clash against Atletico Madrid on Saturday (25 February).

Sergio Valentín @Sergivalentin_



David Alaba estará un mes de baja

Rodrygo estará unos 10 días de baja y se pierde el derbi claro. David Alaba estará un mes de bajaRodrygo estará unos 10 días de baja y se pierde el derbi claro. 🚨🚨David Alaba estará un mes de baja Rodrygo estará unos 10 días de baja y se pierde el derbi claro.

Nacho was superb against Liverpool, as admitted by manager Jurgen Klopp himself, and hence, could retain his spot down the left-hand side of defense. Manager Carlo Ancelotti could opt to go with Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde in attack against Los Colchoneros.

He will also have Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio at his disposal. It remains to be seen if Rodrygo will be fit for El Clasico against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.

The two teams will collide at the Santiago Bernabeu on 2 March in the first leg of the semi-final. He will certainly be in contention for when Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in La Liga on 19 March.

As for Alaba, one can imagine that his participation in this match will be a touch-and-go situation.

Real Madrid boss still wary of Liverpool threat

Manager Carlo Ancelotti masterminded a 5-2 comeback win against Liverpool at Anfield earlier this week.

Liverpool scored twice within the first 14 minutes before a first-half brace from Vinicius Junior set the tone for a huge comeback. Los Blancos went on to score thrice in the second half without a reply.

Yet, he is still not convinced that the tie is fully over. The Italian tactician, perhaps having experienced the Reds' powers of recovery himself in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final, is wary of Liverpool's threat.

Speaking after Real Madrid's win on Merseyside, the Italian manager said (h/t Official club website):

"We have gained an advantage from the first 90 minutes and now we have to manage the second 90 in Madrid well. Liverpool are a highly competitive team and unfortunately the tie isn't over.

"Liverpool are a great team because they play at a high tempo and that's tough to come by in Europe. It's going to be tough for us”.

