Real Madrid dealt transfer blow as European rivals readying €70 million offer to sign transfer target: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly prepared to pay €70 million to lure Real Madrid target Leny Yoro away from LOSC Lille in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Yoro, 18, has established himself as one of the best defensive talents in the world on the back of his recent breakout season for Lille. He helped his boyhood team achieve a fourth-placed finish in the 2023-24 Ligue 1 table, starting 30 of his 32 league appearances.

A right-footed centre-back renowned for his fine heading ability, the one-cap France U23 international scored thrice in 44 overall outings for Lille this season. He helped his team register 20 clean sheets.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Now, according to Spanish news website Okdiario, PSG are aiming to beat Real Madrid in the race to sign Yoro by lodging a €70 million bid in the future. However, the player is believed be more interested in joining the La Liga giants over the Parisians this year.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is currently in no rush to seal a deal to add the teenager to their ranks. He is confident about convincing Lille to let go of their star for €45 million this summer.

Should Yoro secure a switch to Real Madrid ahead of the next campaign, he could prove to be a signing for the future. He would likely replace David Alaba, who will turn 32 this June, in the coming seasons.

Real Madrid forward squashes exit rumors

Earlier this month, Real Madrid star Rodrygo shared his thoughts on potentially leaving his current club. He told Placar TV (h/t GOAL):

"Of course, I want to stay here for many years. I want to be here as long as I feel that I'm helping and I'm important to the team. And from the moment when I see that I'm no longer important, maybe it'll be time to look for another place. I don't think that's what's happening at the moment and I'm not thinking about it."

Clarifying his recent comments, the 23-year-old took to X and wrote:

"A very annoying situation occurred today, where one of my interviews was completely taken out of context. To be very direct, I am VERY happy at Real Madrid, I live a dream every day and it does NOT cross my mind to leave the club of my life! Now we continue with history to make. By 15. HALA MADRID AND NOTHING MORE!"

Expand Tweet

Rodrygo, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2028, has registered 17 goals and nine assists in 50 matches for his club this season.

The 22-cap Brazil international will next feature in Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund this Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback