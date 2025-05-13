Real Madrid have decided to pay Chelsea target's release clause and sign him this summer: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to activate Chelsea target Dean Huijsen's release clause to sign him this summer. The Bournemouth centre-back is also keen on the move despite multiple Premier League sides being interested in his services.

Dean Huijsen signed for Bournemouth in the summer of 2024 for a reported €15.2 million from Juventus. The Spain international signed a deal valid until June 2030 with a reported release clause of £50 million. The 20-year-old has quickly risen to become one of the most promising young centre-backs in the league, making 34 appearances for Bournemouth. He helped maintain seven clean sheets and made 181 clearances in 30 Premier League outings this season.

According to The Telegraph (h/t Madrid Zone), Real Madrid are ready to pay Dean Huijsen's £50 million release clause to beat Chelsea and secure his signing this summer. The clause can reportedly be paid in three installments. Los Blancos have suffered greatly due to their poor defence this season, making it a priority for them to reinforce their backline ahead of next season.

The aforementioned report claims that Chelsea were the favorites to sign the Bournemouth star previously, but Huijsen prefers a move to the Bernabeu. Moreover, Los Blancos are set to offer the centre-back a much higher salary than the Blues, per the report. Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested in signing the Dutch-born Spain international.

Real Madrid have already begun talks to bring Dean Huijsen to their squad before Premier League sides can make their moves. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish giants have also shortlisted William Saliba and Ibrahima Konaté as defensive targets, but the former is considered too expensive. Huijsen seems to be a cheaper alternative, and the youngster's interest in joining Los Blancos over Chelsea, Liverpool, or Arsenal makes the deal more likely.

Arsenal and Chelsea interested in signing Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo: Reports

Rodrygo - Source: Getty

According to Metro UK, Arsenal and Chelsea are among the interested parties to sign Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo this summer. The Brazilian forward is reportedly keen to leave the club amid his decreasing game time and reported tensions with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

Rodrygo has made 50 outings for Los Blancos this season, contributing 13 goals and 10 assists across competitions. He remained on the bench during the Spanish giants' 4-3 defeat to Barcelona in the Clasico this Sunday. Moreover, since Kylian Mbappe arrived in the club in the summer of 2024, Rodrygo's importance in the club has significantly decreased. This reportedly prompted him to seek a move away from the club this summer.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Rodrygo's situation, with the Blues keen on signing a new forward this summer. Meanwhile, Arsenal will also prioritize signing a striker during the upcoming transfer window. They have reportedly already enquired Los Merengues about Rodrygo's potential signing. However, Real Madrid will ask for a whopping €100 million for the Brazilian.

Manchester City have also been linked to Rodrygo in earlier months, while his future at Real Madrid remains uncertain.

