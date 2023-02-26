Real Madrid defender 'fed up with Carlo Ancelotti' and wants to force move to Chelsea - Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reluctant to rely on young talent from the youth academy, and Chelsea may look to take advantage of their alienation.

Players such as Sergio Arribas and Vinicius Tobias have had few opportunities to establish themselves in the first team, and one player in particular, Rafa Marin, is fed up.

This lack of opportunities has led some of the club's brightest prospects, including Marin, to consider a change of scenery in search of playing time at the elite level.

The defender has been a key contributor to Castilla's impressive campaign and is looking to take the next step in his career. His incredible physical prowess has also earned him comparisons to Barcelona's Ronald Araujo.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Rafa Marin will train with the team in the next days. There is a big chance he starts alongside Alaba vs Espanyol because of Militao's and Nacho's absences. #rmalive | Rafa Marin will train with the team in the next days. There is a big chance he starts alongside Alaba vs Espanyol because of Militao's and Nacho's absences. @diarioas 🚨| Rafa Marin will train with the team in the next days. There is a big chance he starts alongside Alaba vs Espanyol because of Militao's and Nacho's absences. @diarioas #rmalive https://t.co/0IsOSkqt4z

Unfortunately, the competition for places in the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu is fierce, making it difficult for Marín to break through.

Carlo Ancelotti is spoilt for choice when it comes to center-backs with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, and Jesús Vallejo on the payroll.

This has meant a lack of opportunities at his boyhood club, where he arrived at just 14 years old. The talented defender is considering leaving the Santiago Bernabeu, with talks to extend his current contract, which runs until 2024, yet to take place.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Rafa Marin is still waiting for an offer from Real Madrid. He feels ready to make the step up to the first team which could be possible if Nacho departs. | Rafa Marin is still waiting for an offer from Real Madrid. He feels ready to make the step up to the first team which could be possible if Nacho departs. @abc_es 🚨| Rafa Marin is still waiting for an offer from Real Madrid. He feels ready to make the step up to the first team which could be possible if Nacho departs. @abc_es https://t.co/OB6KlsEwEq

Nonetheless, his exceptional performances have not gone unnoticed, and he may well be on the radar of other elite clubs looking to add a rising star to their ranks.

According to El Nacional, several clubs are vying for his signature, including Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and AS Monaco.

However, the report claims that Chelsea are pushing their hardest to secure the young centre-back's services.

Chelsea are interested in Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Chelsea want Rafa Marin for the first team. The player wants to stay at Real Madrid, he wants to renew but he wants sporting guarantees. He wants to make the step up. @GOL | Chelsea want Rafa Marin for the first team. The player wants to stay at Real Madrid, he wants to renew but he wants sporting guarantees. He wants to make the step up. @GOL 🚨| Chelsea want Rafa Marin for the first team. The player wants to stay at Real Madrid, he wants to renew but he wants sporting guarantees. He wants to make the step up. @GOL

Todd Boehly is keen to bolster his side's defensive options with one of Real Madrid's brightest prospects and is reportedly willing to fork out around €10 million for his signature.

Marín, who has lost faith in Ancelotti's faith in youth, is not averse to a move to London as long as he is guaranteed a professional role in the first team at Stamford Bridge.

All the signs reportedly point towards Marín leaving Real Madrid and making the move to West London. He is reportedly fed up with Carlo Ancelotti, and with Chelsea's desperate need for a young centre-back with huge potential, the Spaniard could be headed for an important career move.

