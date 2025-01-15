Real Madrid determine price they would want to pay for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly learnt the price they can afford to pay to Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold's services in January. As reported by El Chiriguito via Footballtransfers.com, Los Blancos have already agreed a deal with the England international.

Josep Pedrerol, who is known to be close to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, has claimed that Alexander-Arnold is certain to join Los Blancos. Pedrerol insisted that the creative full-back has agreed to join the Spanish capital club.

Alexander-Arnold's current deal with Liverpool expires this summer and he will certainly leave on a free transfer as per the aforementioned report. However, Pedrerol has claimed that Real Madrid could be ready to spend up to €35 to €40 million for his signature in January.

Pedrerol said, as quoted by Footballtransfers.com:

“Alexander-Arnold has closed an agreement to join Real Madrid in June. There are still some minor details, but if nothing happens, he will play for Real Madrid next season and will arrive on a free transfer.”

He added:

“There is the possibility that Liverpool will lower their demands [in January] but this seems very difficult because Liverpool are fighting for everything. To let a starting full-back go now would be very complicated. Real Madrid are not going to spend €70-80 million, which is the figure that Liverpool are considering, for him to arrive now.”

Pedrerol concluded:

“Real Madrid are going to try to sign someone to join them in January but will not go over €30-40m. That is the maximum figure. So we’re at the point where Alexander-Arnold will arrive at Real Madrid in the summer, but he could arrive this month provided that Liverpool lower their demands to €35m, maybe €40m. It’s done for June, it’s a possibility for January.”

Alexander-Arnold came through Liverpool's youth ranks and has been a key player for the Reds since making his debut in 2016. He has made 337 appearances for his boyhood club so far, scoring 21 times while producing 85 assists. The Reds' vice-captain has won every possible trophy during his time at Anfield.

