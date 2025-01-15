Liverpool and Manchester City in 3-horse race to sign €80m-rates Real Madrid star: Reports

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly in the fray with Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The Frenchman has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since the summer of 2022.

In 112 games across competitions, he has contributed three goals and five assists. That includes no goal contributions in 23 outings across competitions this season for a Los Blancos team coming off a 5-2 Supercopa de Espana final loss to Barcelona.

Tchouameni, 24, who played both games in the cup competition, is contracted to the Santiago Bernabeu till 2028. However, there are reports of his exit amid underwhelming performances.

As per Fichajes.net, the aforementioned three clubs are in the queue for his services. At the Parc des Princes, boss Luis Enrique hopes to pair Tchouameni with Joao Neves and Vitinha.

Trending

Meanwhile, at the Reds, new boss Arne Slot is seeking competition for Ryan Gravenberch in the middle of the park, while Manchester City are looking to make a like-for-life option for the injured Rodri, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner.

Having started 18 times this season, is Tchoameni, valued at €80 million by Los Blancos, set for a new adventure outside Spanish shores?

What's next for Liverpool and Manchester City?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Liverpool are having a superb season under new boss Arne Slot, who replaced the legendary Jurgen Klopp at the Anfield helm last summer. Exceeding expectations, the former Feyenoord head coach has led his team to title contention in multiple competitions.

The Premier League leaders are coming off a 1-1 league draw at Nottingham Forest, three days after seeing off Accrington Stanley 4-0 at home in their FA Cup opener. Days earlier, Slot's side's quadruple hopes had suffered a blow with a narrow 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg.

The Reds next take on Brentford away in the Premier League on Saturday (January 18). Slot's side are six points clear at the top, ahead of second-placed Nottingham Forest on goal difference, having a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are struggling to recover from their mid-season implosion following a bright start. Pep Guardiola's side are coming off a 2-2 Premier League draw at Brentford in midweek, snapping a three-game winning run across competitions.

The Cityzens next travel to newly promoted Ipswich Town on Sunday (January 19), having seen off Salford 8-0 in their FA Cup opener at the weekend. City are sixth in the standings, trailing leaders Liverpool (47) by 12 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback