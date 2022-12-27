Real Madrid determined to sign Bayern Munich superstar in 2024 - Reports

La Liga giants Real Madrid are determined to sign Bayern Munich footballer Alphonso Davies in 2024, as reported by Diario AS. According to the Spanish outlet, Los Blancos are huge admirers of the Canada International and view him as a target for 2024.

Real Madrid reckon that Alphonso Davies will be the best left-back in world football for a few years to come. Since his move to Bayern Munich from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2018, Davies has not looked back.

He has been molded into a bombarding attacking left-back at the Allianz Arena and has become a key player for the Bavarian giants. Davies, 22, is still pretty much in the developmental stage of his career and can improve a lot.

The pacey full-back has already made 134 senior appearances for Bayern Munich till date despite his young age.

His tally of six goals and 21 assists in 134 games clearly shows that he is quite devastating going forward.

Davies is also quite experienced at the international level, having already earned 36 caps for Canada. He plays an advanced role for his country and thrives in it, which is evident from his tally of 13 international goals.

Davies also impressed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one goal in three games despite Canada failing to secure a single point.

Real Madrid have Ferland Mendy as their first-choice left-back. It would be unfair to say that he has not been a success at the Santiago Bernabeu since his €48 million switch from Olympique Lyonnais.

However, Davies could be a significant upgrade from the Frenchman, who has often been linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu in recent months.

Real Madrid monitoring former Manchester City star's situation at Bayern Munich

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a move for Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane as a replacement for Marco Asensio.

Asensio's deal with Los Blancos runs out at the end of the season and it looks likely that he will leave on a free transfer. The stylish left-footed player has 52 goals and 27 assists to his name in 250 games for the La Liga giants across competitions.

Sane has been on fire for Bayern Munich this campaign, having scored 10 goals and produced six assists in 19 games across competitions.

However, the German international has gone through plenty of ups and downs since his move to the Allianz Arena.

Aged 26, Sane is set to enter his peak and could be an immense addition to European champions Real Madrid.

