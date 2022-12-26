Real Madrid keeping tabs on former Manchester City star - Reports

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have turned their attention to Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane as a replacement for Marco Asensio, whose contract situation remains uncertain.

Asensio's deal with Los Blancos will run out at the end of the season and the player hasn't reached an agreement on a new deal. There's a good chance that Asensio will leave for free at the end of the campaign.

Sane's status as an undisputed starter is in jeopardy after Julian Nagelsmann's team brought in Sadio Mane from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Sane could be a long-term presence on the right side of Los Blancos' midfield. The former Manchester City winger has undeniable quality and is looking for regular first-team football, which Real Madrid can provide him with.

Gerald🎳⚜️ @mrr_cruyff Our best option for the right wing. Real Madrid should sign Leroy Sane Our best option for the right wing. Real Madrid should sign Leroy Sane ✨ https://t.co/UxU6Bbbbmv

He has been in good form for the Bundesliga giants this campaign, scoring ten goals and providing six assists in 19 games across competitions. Since joining the Bavarians in 2020, Sane has played 108 games in all competitions for the German side, scoring 34 goals and providing 33 assists.

Asensio, meanwhile, has blown hot and cold at Real Madrid after a promising start to his career with the Spanish capital club. He has tallied 52 goals and 27 assists in 250 games in all tournaments, winning almost every trophy available.

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Carlo Ancelotti's replacement

Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga Santander

Carlo Ancelotti has already announced that he will retire once his current deal with Real Madrid expires at the end of the 2023-24 season. Los Blancos have reportedly identified the Italian's son Davide as a worthy replacement.

Davide has worked as Ancelotti's assistant at several clubs including Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and more. He is heavily involved with the current Madrid side's set-piece drills as well.

Ancelotti has previously spoken about the perks of working alongside his son. He told RAI (via Football Espana):

“My relationship with my son Davide? You have an advantage over other staff assistants. He says things that others do not dare to say out of respect or fear of me. And as a coach, I need honesty. I always listen because I’ve always preferred listening to talking.”

Davide also spoke about his role as he spoke on the Training Ground Guru podcast (via Relevo):

“My goal is to create a lot of doubts. I’m not here to say ‘yes, yes, yes’, I’m here like any assistant coach, I have the confidence, me more than the others, to say ‘no, I don’t agree with you.”

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖️| Davide Ancelotti’s idea is to stay with his father Carlo until his Real Madrid stint ends and then make a leap to be a coach himself. 🎖️| Davide Ancelotti’s idea is to stay with his father Carlo until his Real Madrid stint ends and then make a leap to be a coach himself. @relevo 🚨🎖️| Davide Ancelotti’s idea is to stay with his father Carlo until his Real Madrid stint ends and then make a leap to be a coach himself. @relevo https://t.co/03SuDY6kMX

Poll : 0 votes