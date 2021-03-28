Real Madrid directors make decision about Cristiano Ronaldo's return - Reports

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid in the last few weeks. However, the latest reports from Marca claim that the directors at the Santiago Bernabeu are not too keen on a possible reunion with the Portuguese superstar.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of financial difficulties for both Real Madrid and Juventus.

With Juventus looking to cut down on their financial losses, the report states that Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, even offered his client to Real Madrid a few weeks ago.

Real Madrid have ruled out the potential signing of Cristiano Ronaldo ❌



Details: https://t.co/ZKgfEw1KLX pic.twitter.com/WceEaq8uES — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) March 27, 2021

However, Real Madrid themselves are in a tricky situation. Los Blancos are more keen to spend on emerging talent like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland than pursuing a reunion with their former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid had a very quiet transfer window in 2020 and it is expected that they will spend big and sign a 'galactico' in this summer's transfer window.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano says Juve need to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to sign top transfer target

Cristiano Ronaldo played some of his best football at Real Madrid

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Real Madrid to multiple Champions League titles

Arguably the greatest ever Real Madrid player, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed an extremely successful time at Los Blancos, inspiring them to four UEFA Champions League trophies during his time there.

Cristiano Ronaldo under his managers at Real Madrid.



Insane numbers. 😳 pic.twitter.com/fYGJjhGy8O — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) March 28, 2021

Breaking every scoring record possible at Real Madrid, the rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi captivated fans and made El Clasico the most anticipated spectacle in the football world.

Interestingly, Lionel Messi's future is also up in the air with his contract running out in July 2021.

Advertisement

Although both Messi and Ronaldo continue to score goals and break records with astonishing regularity, the fact remains that both the legends are now on the wrong side of 30.

With Real Madrid planning for the future, a move for Cristiano Ronaldo would not make much financial sense at the moment. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are both young, supremely talented and capable of becoming future Ballon d'Or winners.

The Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry has shaped an entire generation of football fans. But it is perhaps the right time now for the Kylian Mbappe-Erling Haaland rivalry to take center stage.

Also read: Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo throws captain's armband & furiously storms off pitch after being denied last-minute winner