Juventus News Roundup: Fabrizio Romano says Juve need to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to sign top transfer target, Bianconeri set to part ways with Dybala and more - 26 March 2021

Juventus will need to part with Cristiano Ronaldo to make room for their main transfer target.

Juventus suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Benevento this past Sunday and now their chances of winning a tenth consecutive Serie A are starting to fade. There is a lot of noise surrounding the club at the moment as they prepare ahead of what should be a busy summer transfer window.

26 March 2021

Juventus midfielder duo to leave in the summer

Juventus v FC Crotone - Serie A

Juventus are looking to revitalize their midfield and will need to offload some of their current players to make room for new signings. According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are now open to parting ways with Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey to fund moves for Manuel Locatelli and Paul Pogba.

According to the report, both Rabiot and Ramsey earn €7 million each and offloading both of them would go a long way towards freeing up their wage bill. Barcelona and Manchester City are interested in signing Adrien Rabiot.

Meanwhile, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Aaron Ramsey.

Juventus ready to let Paulo Dybala leave

AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus have decided to sell Paulo Dybala in the summer, according to reports. Dybala's season has been blighted by injuries and the Bianconeri management have decided to offload him.

Dybala, who is currently nursing a knee injury, has only made 11 appearances for Juventus in the Serie A this season. Pirlo has lost his patience with the Argentinian and wants to sell him to furnish some funds in the summer transfer window.

When asked about Dybala's future at the club, Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved said (via Football Italia):

"We missed Paulo, he would have guaranteed us offensive variants and goals. He has a contract for another year and I have nothing else to add to what Paratici and President Agnelli have already said. But it is clear that at Juventus we evaluate every market opportunity."

Paulo Dybala is set to be placed on the transfer list this summer by Juventus. (Source: Corriere dello Sport) pic.twitter.com/LogUqz1Qw7 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 25, 2021

Fabrizio Romano says Cristiano Ronaldo exit is crucial to signing Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Juventus selling Cristiano Ronaldo will be key to them signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who is currently their top transfer target.

Romano said:

"The big dream for Juventus is Paul Pogba, it’s always been Paul Pogba," the journalist shared on his podcast from 13:44 onwards.

"Many times we say they wanted him and they were planning to sign him last summer. So Paul Pogba is the dream for Juventus and let's see what happens with Manchester United.

"But if they sell Ronaldo, this would be key to signing Paul Pogba. If they don’t then this won’t be easy."

Paul Pogba's Serie A record for Juventus:



◎ 110.3 90s played

◉ 28 goals

◉ 22 assists

◉ 4 titles

◎ 2.8 shots attempted

◎ 2.7 take-ons completed

◎ 1.5 chances created



He loved playing in a 3-5-2. #FM21 pic.twitter.com/GMfVObxRr7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 15, 2021