Real Madrid have doubts over 28-year-old's future as his value continues to plummet: Reports

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have serious doubts over Ferland Mendy's future at the Santiago Bernabeu as his market value continues to drop.

The 28-year-old left-back joined Real Madrid from Lyon in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of €48 million, which could rise to €53 million with add-ons. He signed a six-year deal at the club but has been plagued with injuries during his tenure so far at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mendy has missed nearly 300 days due to injury in just three seasons. The France international also suffered two muscle injuries last season, with the latter in January ruling him out for the rest campaign. Eduardo Camavinga was forced to cover for him at left-back for the majority of the season.

Ferland Mendy's absence was felt by the team in defense as they failed to win the La Liga title or retain their UEFA Champions League trophy. When fit, Ferland Mendy is a massive asset for Real Madrid. This was statistically seen last season, as when he was available, Los Blancos' win percentage was 76 percent, compared to just over 50 percent when he was injured.

Mendy was limited to just 28 appearances, where he helped keep just six clean sheets. His injuries have caused his market value to plummet to just €22.33 million (via Transfermarkt).

Real Madrid signed Rayo Vallecano left-back Fran Garcia earlier this month to increase squad depth. However, Ferland Mendy's future is still up in the air for the club hierarchy. They won't be able to make back their investment if they decide to sell him, but they risk letting his value drop further if his injury issues persist.

Eduardo Camavinga signs new Real Madrid deal with €1 billion release clause: Reports

According to MARCA, Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has reportedly agreed to a contract extension at the club that will see him remain at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2028. His new contract will see his release clause being set at a massive €1 billion.

Camavinga was signed from Rennes for a reported fee of €30 million in the summer of 2021. The France international initially signed a deal that kept him at the club until June 30, 2027.

The 20-year-old proved his importance to Carlo Ancelotti this season, with his versatility and consistency being key in Los Blancos' dynamic. The Frenchman made 57 appearances in all competitions, playing as both a central midfielder and left-back. He provided two assists and helped his side win the Copa del Rey this season.

His contract renewal conveys that Real Madrid don't plan on letting Camavinga leave any time soon. The 20-year-old will be a key player for the club next season as they look to challenge for silverware again.

Poll : 0 votes