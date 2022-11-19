Real Madrid enter race for Manchester United and Chelsea target - Reports

Real Madrid have entered the race for Manchester United and Chelsea target Malo Gusto, as per Tuttosport (h/t CaughtOffside).

The French right-back has assisted once in 14 league games for Olympique Lyonnais this campaign. The 19-year-old still has a long way to go before he unfurls his potential, which makes him a smart investment for any potential suitor.

Gusto can play as a right midfielder as well as a right wingback and is a brilliant passer and crosser of the ball. He is also an able defender who can hold his own against some of the best attackers.

The aforementioned teams could all use Gusto's addition to their squads. Manchester United know that Diogo Dalot is in the final year of his contract, although it has the option of being extended by another season at the club's behest.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has evidently been sidelined by manager Erik ten Hag, making just one appearance this season. Hence, it would be smart for the Dutchman to bring in another player in that position for competition.

Manager Graham Potter has played Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek at right-back in Reece James' absence.

Cesar Azpilicueta can deputize in that role, but he is needed at centre-back and is losing the pace needed to bomb forward and help in attack.

Real Madrid, like the two Premier League clubs, require someone to compete down the right side of their defense.

30-year-old Dani Carvajal is the club's first-choice option in that position, and given his age, he could need a long-term successor soon.

Los Blancos are also said to be interested in Dalot, which could play a role in deciding which of the two clubs pursues the Lyon right-back more vigorously.

Chelsea defender on Real Madrid's transfer radar

Real Madrid are looking to make a move to sign Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta in the January transfer window, as per FutbolTotal (h/t CaughtOffside).

The Blues fought tooth and nail to keep the Spaniard at Stamford Bridge this summer despite interest from Barcelona. His new deal runs through the 2023-24 campaign.

However, Los Blancos are preparing a €10 million bid for the Spaniard. This could be a way for manager Carlo Ancelotti to strengthen multiple positions with one signing, given Azpilcueta's versatility.

This could, however, leave the Blues shorthanded in defense and leave them with two voids to fill. The former Olympique de Marseille is the only other natural right-back option at Potter's disposal apart from James.

