Real Madrid eye stunning move to sign PSG star - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Vitinha. They view him as a perfect replacement for Luka Modric, who is set to leave the club after 13 years.

Los Blancos saw Toni Kroos retire last season, while Modric will leave as a free agent at the end of their FIFA Club World Cup campaign. Hence, they are keen to replace the duo with a big signing this summer. As per Defensa Central (via PSG Talk), they have identified Vitinha as a target.

Journalist Ruben Canizares recently reported (via PSG Talk):

“When it comes to the central midfield spot, that’s where the money is. There’s a lot of cash to sign a player there—it’s not going to come cheap. But I think what Real Madrid wants is practically impossible, which is why they’re not very sure yet. If the club could sign someone, it would be Vitinha, but they can’t.”

Vitinha joined the French side from FC Porto in 2022 and played a key role in helping them win a quadruple last season. Hence, Paris Saint-Germain are unwilling to let him go easily this summer. They will demand a huge price of €130 million to part ways with the midfielder.

Real Madrid set to face PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals

Two enthralling quarter-final matches saw Real Madrid and PSG proceed to the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals on Saturday, July 6. Los Blancos beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2, while the Parisians beat Bayern Munich 2-0.

Paris Saint-Germain first faced Bayern at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. While the Bavarians dominated possession (55%), both sides created plenty of chances. The Parisians took the lead in the 78th minute after Desire Doue finished past Manuel Neuer.

Willian Pacho was then sent off in the 82nd minute before Lucas Hernandez was also shown a red card in the second minute of stoppage time. However, Bayern couldn't capitalize on their two-man advantage. Ousmane Dembele then secured the win for them in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid faced Borussia Dortmund at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. They dominated the game and opened the scoring through Gonzalo Garcia in the 10th minute. Fran Garcia doubled their lead 10 minutes later.

Maximilian Beier made it 2-1 in the second minute of stoppage time before Kylian Mbappe scored two minutes later. Dean Huijsen was then sent off for a last-man tackle on Serhou Guirassy, who converted the resulting penalty.

Real Madrid and PSG will now face off in the semi-finals at the MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, July 9. The winner will face either Chelsea or Fluminense in the final.

