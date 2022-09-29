Real Madrid eye surprise move for Manchester City defender next summer - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo next summer.

The Portuguese right-back has been on top of his game since joining the Cityzens from Juventus in 2019. He can play on both flanks and his attacking output has helped City win two Premier League titles, among other honors.

Cancelo has made 138 appearances for Manchester City, scoring eight goals and providing 20 assists.

William Hill @WilliamHill



Scoring twice while assisting a further six goals, the most of any defender in this period.



Not your average citizen João Cancelo has been directly involved in eight goals in the Champions League since the start of last seasonScoring twice while assisting a further six goals, the most of any defender in this period.Not your average citizen João Cancelo has been directly involved in eight goals in the Champions League since the start of last seasonScoring twice while assisting a further six goals, the most of any defender in this period.Not your average citizen🔥 https://t.co/JMbim6qI0P

Real Madrid could be in the market for a potential replacement for Dani Carvajal, who has become injury prone in recent years. The 30-year-old played 36 matches last season in all competitions.

Los Blancos currently have Lucas Vasquez as Carvajal's replacement but could look to sign a proper full-back next summer.

According to AS (via Bernabeu Digital), the Spanish giants are looking to bring in Cancelo next summer.

Moreover, they are not looking to stop at that. They are also looking to sign City striker Erling Haaland in 2024.

The Norwegian striker, after much speculation, joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer. He has started the campaign in a prolific manner, scoring 14 goals in 10 matches across all competitions.

Real Madrid might also be looking for a replacement for striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman registered 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 matches across all competitions last season.

However, he will turn 35 in December later this year, which could push Los Blancos to look for a replacement soon.

Manchester City-target tipped to join Real Madrid next summer

Former Manchester City goalkeeper David James believes that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham might choose to join Los Blancos next summer.

The 19-year-old has garnered interest from some of the best clubs in Europe like Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid (via Metro).

However, James has claimed that the Englishman will join Los Blancos if they go for him next summer. He told GGRecon:

"I think if Real Madrid came calling, as much as I’d love to see him in the Premier League, I’m sure that would be a move that he’d greatly accept. I’m sure Dortmund will be upset that they’ve lost three of their best players in a two-year period. The world’s Jude Bellingham’s oyster."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Eduardo Camavinga (19)

Aurelien Tchouameni (22)

Vinicius Junior (22)

Rodrygo (21)

Jude Bellingham (19)



Real Madrid aren't messing around Eduardo Camavinga (19)Aurelien Tchouameni (22)Vinicius Junior (22)Rodrygo (21)Jude Bellingham (19)Real Madrid aren't messing around ✅ Eduardo Camavinga (19)✅ Aurelien Tchouameni (22)✅ Vinicius Junior (22)✅ Rodrygo (21)⏳ Jude Bellingham (19)😅 Real Madrid aren't messing around https://t.co/IlSFABf7nV

Bellingham has played 100 matches for Dortmund so far, contributing 13 goals and 18 assists. He has also impressed for England in the UEFA Nations League and is likely to start for the Three Lions in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far