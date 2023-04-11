Real Madrid to face competition from Arsenal and Bayern Munich for highly rated Serie A star - Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly face competition from Bayern Munich and Arsenal for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Since his January 2022 move to Juventus from Fiorentina, Vlahovic has made 52 appearances for the Old Lady, scoring 20 goals and providing six assists. He has scored 11 goals and has provided four assists in 31 games across competitions this season.

However, as per Tuttosport, Vlahovic's future at Juventus is uncertain. Since his move to Turin, he has failed to replicate the kind of form that he displayed in Fiorentina. He scored 49 goals in 108 appearances for his former club.

To add to that, Juventus were recently slapped with a 15-point deduction ban for the Plusvalenza case. They are seventh in the Serie A table and look set to miss out on UEFA Champions League football next season.

Hence, many first-team players, including Vlahovic, might be set for a move away from the club in the summer. Real Madrid's interest in the striker is well-documented. The aforementioned Tuttosport report claimed that Bayern and Arsenal are also interested.

The Gunners were highly linked with Vlahovic before he chose to move to Juventus.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of clash against Chelsea

Real Madrid are set to take on Chelsea next in a monumental UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 12.

Speaking ahead of the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti claimed that he wants to see yet another trademark home performance from his team. The Italian manager told the media (via Los Blancos' official website):

"It's important to think first that it's a 180-minute game and try to play well tomorrow. This game is not decisive but it could give us an advantage to take into the second leg. The team is feeling good, optimistic and motivated to play in Champions League again and see another magical night at the Bernabéu."

Ancelotti highlighted the importance of taking advantage in the first leg as they play at home, saying:

"It's a different way of thinking to the other Champions League ties we've played in the past. We must take advantage of playing the first game at home to get ahead for the decider, which is the second leg. The team has always done well at home and away, except against PSG last year."

He added:

"We will look to play a well-rounded game, defend well, better than against Villarreal on Saturday, and attack if possible like we did at the Camp Nou in the second leg of the Cup semi-final."

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool by an aggregate of 6-2 in the Round of 16 of the competition.

