Real Madrid failed to sign Manchester City attacker as they had no non-EU spots open: Reports

Real Madrid reportedly had ambitions to sign Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez before he joined the English giants, but they hit a significant roadblock.

The Spanish giants had their sights firmly set on the striker during his impressive stint at River Plate, recognising his potential to bolster their attack. However, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz (via Madrid Times), the deal fell through, primarily due to the lack of available non-EU spots in Real Madrid's squad.

This hurdle proved difficult for Los Blancos to cross, leaving the club to explore other options instead. Julian Alvarez's desire to leap into European football was immediate, and the Argentine forward was unwilling to wait for a slot to open up at Real Madrid. This saw him make his move to Manchester City in the summer of 2022 after signing in January of that year, where he has flourished.

His impact with the English giants has been nothing short of remarkable. In his debut season, Alvarez found the back of the net 17 times across all competitions. This season, he's continued his fine form, contributing 12 goals and nine assists in 28 games across competitions.

Real Madrid, despite missing out initially, haven't lost interest in the striker. Reports from Fichajes.net (via Daily Mail) back in September suggest that they are keeping a close eye on Alvarez as a potential alternative to Kylian Mbappe.

Alvarez's performances, coupled with his World Cup triumph with Argentina in 2022, will make him an enticing prospect for any top European club. He has already secured his place in Machester City's squad, thanks to a long-term contract that extends until the summer of 2028. This contract, however, has not stopped Real Madrid from maintaining their link to the player.

Carlo Ancelotti eyes Alessandro Bastoni as Real Madrid grapple with defensive woes

Real Madrid's backline has been ravaged by injuries this season, with two key center-backs sidelined. Eder Militao's campaign was cruelly cut short by an ACL injury in the season opener, and David Alaba recently succumbed to a similar fate. These injuries have left a gaping hole in the heart of their defense, a situation that urgently demands a solution.

Amidst this defensive crisis, Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly set his sights on Alessandro Bastoni, as per Defensa Central (via Real Champs). The young Italian, currently anchoring Inter Milan's defense, has been identified as an ideal fit to fortify Los Blancos' backline.

Bastoni has been with Inter since 2017, and his time at Nerazzurri has seen him blossom into one of Europe's most formidable center-backs. The 24-year-old has already played 19 games across all competitions this season.

The prospect of acquiring Bastoni, however, will require financial considerations. Reports suggest that a transfer fee in the region of €60 million would be required to persuade Inter Milan to release him. For Madrid, splurging such a significant amount mid-season might seem like a steep hill to climb.