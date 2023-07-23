Real Madrid could be forced to offload 2 stars to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG – Reports

Real Madrid could allegedly be forced to offload both Ferland Mendy and Federico Valverde to facilitate a transfer for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Los Blancos have re-emerged as a potential suitor for Mbappe in the last couple of months following the player's confirmation of not extending his current deal beyond 2024. They are hoping to fill the void left by Al-Ittihad star Karim Benzema with his compatriot soon enough.

PSG, on the other hand, left the right-footed attacker out of their pre-season tour of Japan last Saturday (July 22). They are interested in selling the Frenchman this summer itself as they are unwilling to lose one of the world's best players on a free transfer next summer.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have identified Mendy and Valverde as players who could help them raise capital this summer. They are keen to make the most of the pair's popularity amongst a host of clubs.

Mendy, 28, has been marked as a potential summer sale as Carlo Ancelotti's outfit are said to be dissatisfied with his inconsistent outings and injury-prone nature. He fell down the pecking order past season, losing his starting role in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign.

A two-time La Liga title winner, Mendy has been replaced by Eduardo Camavinga as Los Blancos' first-choice left-back since the turn of the year. Nacho Fernandez and David Alaba are also currently ahead of the Le Havre academy graduate in his natural wide position.

Meanwhile, Valverde has cemented himself as a vital starter for Real Madrid in the last four seasons. Since arriving from Penarol for €5 million in 2016, he has helped them win nine trophies, including two La Ligas.

A right-footed box-to-box operator, the Uruguayan could lose a bit of importance at his club next season due to Jude Bellingham's recent signing. The 25-year-old has attracted interest from clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United of late and could decide to depart soon.

How would Real Madrid's frontline shape up if Kylian Mbappe arrives from PSG soon?

Real Madrid are currently in the midst of a rebuild after releasing the likes of Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, and Mariano Diaz. They have snapped up Joselu on loan from Espanyol, recalled Brahim Diaz from his temporary stint at AC Milan. The club has also signed Arda Guler from Fenerbahce for a fee of around €5 million earlier this month.

Should the La Liga side lure Mbappe away from PSG this summer, they could field a front three consisting of the Frenchman, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo next campaign. They could deploy summer arrivals Joselu, Diaz and Guler as rotational options if and when required.

According to L'Equipe, PSG are open to entertaining bids from a host of European clubs, including Real Madrid, for Mbappe's signature this summer. They are hoping to earn €150 million from the potential sale.

Mbappe, 24, has netted 212 goals and laid out 98 assists in 260 games across all competitions for PSG, lifting 13 trophies in the process.