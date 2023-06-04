Real Madrid given massive boost as star player has rejected a big offer from Saudi Arabia, set to stay with club until 2024 - Reports

Luka Modric has reportedly declined a big offer from a Saudi Arabian club in favor of staying at Real Madrid for another season.

The legendary Croatian midfielder, 37, is on a contract that expires this summer. Given his age and Jude Bellingham's potential arrival from Borussia Dortmund, his playing time could reduce next season.

There have been claims that Modric could leave this summer with an unnamed Saudi club offering him €120 million for three seasons. However, according to a fresh report from Relevo, he has rejected the offer in favor of renewing his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The supposed one-year extension is yet to be officially announced. Modric has been an impeccable servant to Real Madrid since joining them from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 for a fee of €35 million.

Carlo Ancelotti has continued to trust the Croat this season, handing him 51 appearances across competitions. He hasn't shown any signs of slowing down - a claim even his rivals agree with.

However, Modric's prominence at the club could decrease in the coming months. Toni Kroos is also expected to renew his deal until the summer of 2024, while Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga are Ancelotti's other options in midfield.

Carlo Ancelotti vows to do better at Real Madrid next season

Carlo Ancelotti is pleased with Real Madrid's season so far but has vowed to do better in the next campaign.

Los Blancos have won the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Copa del Rey during this time. The league title, however, has been won by Barcelona while the Madrid-based giants exited the UEFA Champions League in the semifinals against Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of his team's final game of the season, Ancelotti reviewed the campaign and said, via the club's official website:

"It's been a very long and tough season. We've worked very hard, we didn't have time and sometimes I haven't managed to transmit the highest level of motivation, because it's tough to do it every three days. I have given everything. I give myself a positive grade, but I'll do better next season."

Real Madrid face Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu later today in gameweek 38 of La Liga. Regardless of the result, Ancelotti's team will finish in the top three.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes