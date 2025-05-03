Real Madrid handed surprise transfer boost in race to sign Bundesliga superstar: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz. A product of Leverkusen’s youth team, Wirtz has been on Los Blancos’ radar for a couple of months.

The German midfielder came into the limelight following his heroics with Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023-24 campaign. He played a key role as they secured an unprecedented historic double (Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal). Wirtz registered 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 outings.

His incredible performance has since seen him attract the interest of some top clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid. Los Blancos have been continuously linked with a move for the player this season. Apart from Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City have also shown interest in the 22-year-old.

Reports have claimed that City see Wirtz as an apt replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, who is set to leave Etihad Stadium at the end of the season. Leverkusen reportedly value Wirtz at €150 million, and any of his suitors have a chance to convince the player.

But as per Sky Germany, the reigning Bundesliga champions are not ready to sell Wirtz to their domestic rivals Bayern Munich. Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro is opting against strengthening the club’s biggest domestic rival, leaving room for Real Madrid to emerge as a frontrunner in the race.

Wirtz’s current manager, Xabi Alonso, has reportedly identified the German international as one of the three players he wants to take to Los Blancos with him this summer. If Alonso goes ahead with his plan, the player could land at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's potential signing of Florian Wirtz is ‘practically impossible’ – Reports

While Sky Germany has claimed that Madrid have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz, a report from Relevo journalist Jorge C. Picon has somewhat negated the claim. As per Picon, Bayern Munich are the frontrunners in the race to sign the attacking midfielder.

Manchester United are also said to be monitoring Wirtz, but they have little chance of signing the player. As for Real Madrid, signing the Bundesliga star is 'practically impossible' (according to the journalist), even though he is liked by Xabi Alonso.

In the ongoing season, Wirtz has scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 42 appearances across competitions. His contract with Leverkusen will expire in 2027, and his current market value is €140 million, as per Transfermarkt.

