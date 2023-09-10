Real Madrid hoping to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup winner along with Kylian Mbappe in 2024 – Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to snap up Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez along with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Kylian Mbappe ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Los Blancos have been in pursuit of Mbappe for the past couple of seasons with a potential permanent transfer touted earlier this summer. They were believed to be close to signing the 24-year-old forward, who made headlines after turning down a contract extension at PSG.

However, the Frenchman decided to remain at the Parc des Princes and has found himself back in PSG boss Luis Enrique's first-team plans. After sitting out his club's season-opening goalless draw against Lorient last month, he has scored five goals in three matches so far.

According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid are assured about signing the AS Monaco youth product in the future despite his reintegration into the Parisians' squad in the recent past. They are also hoping to sign Martinez along with their long-term target in the summer of 2024.

Los Blancos are allegedly expected to be opposed in their pursuit of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with city rivals Atletico Madrid also in the race. They are aiming to make the most of Inter Milan's need for cash and finalise a permanent deal for the player in the region of €70 million.

Martinez, who has a contract until June 2026 at San Siro, would prove to be a fine upgrade to Joselu at Santiago Bernabeu should he join them. He has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world of late, scoring 58 goals in his last 109 games for his club. He has also laid out 15 assists during that time.

Real Madrid, who lost Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad earlier in summer, are currently operating in a 4-4-2 diamond system with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo mostly playing up top. They are atop the 2023-24 La Liga table with 12 points from four matches, with a +6 goal difference.

PSG to offer Kylian Mbappe new deal worth €200 million-a-season to fight Real Madrid

According to Defensa Central, PSG are set to offer Kylian Mbappe a lucrative new contract to ward off interest from Real Madrid. They are preparing a five-year deal worth €200 million-per-season for their forward.

Mbappe, who turned his initial loan move to PSG from AS Monaco for €180 million in 2018, has established himself as an indispensable part of the Parisians over the years. He has helped them lift 13 trophies so far, including a whopping five Ligue 1 titles along the way.

So far, the Real Madrid target has scored 217 goals and contributed 98 assists in 263 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians.